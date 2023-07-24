Lotto jackpot rolls to $11m

THE Lotto Plus jackpot is on a roll and Wednesday’s jackpot now stands at an estimated $11 million.
The Multiplier 10X was drawn and no one chose the winning numbers for Draw #2242 drawn on Saturday: 6-13-22-26-33 and the Powerball number 3.
• No one matched five numbers with the Multiplier to win $500,000.
• Zero players matched five numbers to win $50,000.
• Three players matched four numbers and the Powerball with the Multiplier to win $15,000.
• 16 players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $1,500 each.
• 34 players matched four numbers with the Multiplier to win $2,500 each.
• 123 players matched four numbers to win $250 each.
• 107 players matched three numbers and the Powerball with the Multiplier to win $250 each.
• 482 players matched three numbers and the Powerball to win $25 each.
• 911 players matched three numbers with the Multiplier to win $50 each.
• 3,886 players won $5 for matching three numbers.
• 1,044 players matched two numbers and the Powerball with the Multiplier to win $10 each.
• 4,769 players won a free quick pick for matching two numbers and the Powerball!
The estimated $11 million Lotto Plus Jackpot will be drawn at 8.30 p.m., live on Wednesday Night!