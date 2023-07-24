Lotto jackpot rolls to $11m

THE Lotto Plus jackpot is on a roll and Wednesday’s jackpot now stands at an estimated $11 million.

The Multiplier 10X was drawn and no one chose the winning numbers for Draw #2242 drawn on Saturday: 6-13-22-26-33 and the Powerball number 3.

• No one matched five numbers with the Multiplier to win $500,000.

• Zero players matched five numbers to win $50,000.

• Three players matched four numbers and the Powerball with the Multiplier to win $15,000.

• 16 players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $1,500 each.

• 34 players matched four numbers with the Multiplier to win $2,500 each.

• 123 players matched four numbers to win $250 each.

• 107 players matched three numbers and the Powerball with the Multiplier to win $250 each.

• 482 players matched three numbers and the Powerball to win $25 each.

• 911 players matched three numbers with the Multiplier to win $50 each.

• 3,886 players won $5 for matching three numbers.

• 1,044 players matched two numbers and the Powerball with the Multiplier to win $10 each.

• 4,769 players won a free quick pick for matching two numbers and the Powerball!

The estimated $11 million Lotto Plus Jackpot will be drawn at 8.30 p.m., live on Wednesday Night!

'Angry and hurt'

‘Angry and hurt’

Lone Paria diving tragedy survivor Christopher Boodram and relatives of the deceased divers have expressed their pain and disappointment that $15 million has been spent on the commission of enquiry while they struggle to survive without assistance.

NAPA shut due to AC problem

The Prophet and the Prostitute play, which was scheduled for the weekend at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Keate Street, Port of Spain, has been cancelled because of a “malfunctioning air-conditioning chiller”.

Body back home

Body back home

The body of 35-year-old Barrackpore pipefitter Allanlane Ramkissoon, who died after being burnt in an accidental flashfire at the NiQuan Pointe-a-Pierre plant in June, has been returned to Trinidad and Tobago.

On June 15, Ramkissoon, a Massy Energy Engineered Solutions Ltd (MEES) employee, suffered severe burns while working at the NiQuan plant.

FALSE PROMISES

FALSE PROMISES

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called for a police investigation into what she described as blatant “political corruption” in the use of State resources by People’s National Movement (PNM) local government candidates who, via flyers, have invited people to call and visit them for grants.

Judge's home robbed

Judge’s home robbed

POLICE are searching for three men who invaded the home of a High Court judge on Friday and stole thousands of dollars worth of items.

The robbery took place around 1.30 p.m. while two workmen were carrying out renovations to the home of Justice Marissa Robertson.

