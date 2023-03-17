Lotto jumps to $21 million

Lotto player

HOPING FOR BIG WIN: A Lotto player looks at the signage at a National Lotteries Control Board outlet on Pointe-a-Pierre Road, San Fernando, on Wednesday, advertising the Lotto Plus jackpot of $18.5 million.

—Photo: TREVOR WATSON

No-one won the $18.5 million Lotto Plus jackpot on Wednesday night, so the jackpot has now jumped to $21 million.

The numbers that played on Wednesday night were 3, 4, 9, 10, and 13. The Powerball was 6.

No one has won the Lotto since the beginning of the year. The last winner won $7.7 million in December 2022.

The largest Lotto Plus was $31.9 million in November 2015, then $28.1 million in March 2018, and $20.4 million in May 2013.

Many people expressed their disappointment on Facebook for not securing the lucky numbers.

One user said, “I dreamt the numbers I played, so I was convinced that I was winning the Lotto. Hopefully, I could be lucky tomorrow and travel the world with my family.”

Another user said, “I started playing consistently when I saw the jackpot rolling over every week. I said to myself, Afiya you would be lucky soon and would be able to purchase my dream house and car.”

Another user exclaimed, “Why do people believe they going to win $21 million? It is going to go straight back into the hands of the Ministry of Finance, any time the jackpot rolls over for so long it goes right back into the hands of the Government, so do not be fooled.”

Across Tobago, some people were ensuring they bought their tickets early, in time for tomorrow night’s draw.

At Bar Code in Scarborough, Mavis Baptiste from Scarborough said she bought four Quick Picks, hoping to be that lucky winner.

Baptiste said if she were to win, she would carry her mom, who stage three breast cancer, to the United States for the best medical treatment.

John Greaves, of Milford, said, “If I win I would try to help Tobago tourism which is in a sad state, as there are only a trickle of tourists coming in every month. Then I would give my church and invest the rest of the money.”

Sylvia Mitchell, from Mt Irvine, noted, “I would migrate to Dubai with my family and invest in business across there once I am the lucky winner, as that country is serious about elevating their people.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Police appealing to God is nothing new’

‘Police appealing to God is nothing new’

POLICE Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher’s statement that God’s help was needed to fight crime has received the support of some, but one Opposition MP said it is an insult, to victims of crime.

COP PEPPER SPRAYS SCHOOLGIRL

COP PEPPER SPRAYS SCHOOLGIRL

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Curt Simon has requested a report on the actions of officers from the Inter Agency Task Force who responded to a series of fights at the South East Port of Spain Government Secondary School on Wednesday.

One officer used pepper spray on a schoolgirl who police said was acting aggressively toward them.

Kamla calls on AG to apologise and resign

Kamla calls on AG to apologise and resign

Attorney General Reginald Armour has come under more fire over the ongoing issues swirling around the Office of the Director of Public Pro­secutions (DPP).

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar yesterday des­­cribed Armour as the worst AG in the country’s history and called on him to apologise to the DPP and resign, in order to protect the Office of the Attorney Gen­e­ral.

Armour said the DPP’s Office was “underperforming”, following DPP Roger Gaspard’s call for more staff and warning of a collapse of the criminal justice system.

State attorneys from the DPP’s Office delivered a letter to the AG’s Office, demanding an apology.

Tears still flow for Jade

Tears still flow for Jade

THERE would have been a celebration on Wednesday at the home of Jade Peters, as she would have marked her milestone birthday of 21.

But instead of a birthday cake, balloons, party decorations and toasts, there were silent tears from her family and prayers for healing from the indescribable pain of their loss.

Lotto jumps to $21 million

Lotto jumps to $21 million

No-one won the $18.5 million Lotto Plus jackpot on Wednesday night, so the jackpot has now jumped to $21 million.

The numbers that played on Wednesday night were 3, 4, 9, 10, and 13. The Powerball was 6.

No one has won the Lotto since the beginning of the year. The last winner won $7.7 million in December 2022.

Recommended for you