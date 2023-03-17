Lotto jumps to $21 million

No-one won the $18.5 million Lotto Plus jackpot on Wednesday night, so the jackpot has now jumped to $21 million.
The numbers that played on Wednesday night were 3, 4, 9, 10, and 13. The Powerball was 6.
No one has won the Lotto since the beginning of the year. The last winner won $7.7 million in December 2022.
The largest Lotto Plus was $31.9 million in November 2015, then $28.1 million in March 2018, and $20.4 million in May 2013.
Many people expressed their disappointment on Facebook for not securing the lucky numbers.
One user said, “I dreamt the numbers I played, so I was convinced that I was winning the Lotto. Hopefully, I could be lucky tomorrow and travel the world with my family.”
Another user said, “I started playing consistently when I saw the jackpot rolling over every week. I said to myself, Afiya you would be lucky soon and would be able to purchase my dream house and car.”
Another user exclaimed, “Why do people believe they going to win $21 million? It is going to go straight back into the hands of the Ministry of Finance, any time the jackpot rolls over for so long it goes right back into the hands of the Government, so do not be fooled.”
Across Tobago, some people were ensuring they bought their tickets early, in time for tomorrow night’s draw.
At Bar Code in Scarborough, Mavis Baptiste from Scarborough said she bought four Quick Picks, hoping to be that lucky winner.
Baptiste said if she were to win, she would carry her mom, who stage three breast cancer, to the United States for the best medical treatment.
John Greaves, of Milford, said, “If I win I would try to help Tobago tourism which is in a sad state, as there are only a trickle of tourists coming in every month. Then I would give my church and invest the rest of the money.”
Sylvia Mitchell, from Mt Irvine, noted, “I would migrate to Dubai with my family and invest in business across there once I am the lucky winner, as that country is serious about elevating their people.”