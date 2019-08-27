Loud music at Lara’s stresses zoo animals

Animals at the Emperor Valley Zoo were pacing and jumping around their cages in distress on Saturday night as a result of loud music emanating from the home of cricket legend Brian Lara.
This is according to one zoo supervisor who said yesterday he felt it necessary to clarify Saturday’s events to the public. The supervisor, who declined to give his name, said he was at a Carifesta event at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Saturday night when he received a call from the security at the zoo.