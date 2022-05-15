Louwe: PDP ‘can make T&T safe again’

Suzette Louwe says she knows at some point in time Watson Duke will have to address the issue of him seeking high political office while before the court on criminal charges, but points out she didn’t join the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) because of Duke.
At the launch of the PDP two Sundays ago at the Hyatt Regency hotel, Port of Spain, Louwe announced, via a video message, that she had accepted Duke’s offer to become a deputy leader.
The other PDP deputy leaders are Farley Augustine (Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary) and Kezel Jackson.
In a telephone interview with the Express on the Wednesday following the launch, Louwe, who migrated from Trinidad and Tobago and lives in the Netherlands with her family, said her decision did not come overnight, as she was in talks with Duke for a while. She says she hopes to one day return to T&T and she believes the PDP can bring about the change to make the country safe again.
Asked if she intends to contest elections in T&T, or if her position will be an advisory one, Louwe said she will be advising the party.
“I am not physically in Trinidad so it is not possible for me to say that I will be engaging in electoral politics because physically that is not an option for me right now. Maybe that may change in the future. It’s not a promise I would make to the people. As it stands right now, I am serving based on my expertise from a professional level on an advisory for the team, in terms of strategy and long-term plans for the party,” she said.
Louwe emphasised her love for T&T when asked if she and her family plan to return home in the future.
“I absolutely intend to return to my country one day, but I am not going to return to my country where my family is going to be put at risk, and this is why I am fighting with the PDP because I believe if we have a good team that is installed in government and safety can be restored and people can live with a certain level of liberty, comfort and peace, then by all means I will return to my country. But I am not going to risk the safety of my family when the people of the country are comfortable living in a crime-infested land,” she said.
Questioned on the response to her appointment, she disclosed that some caution was advised. “I would say the greater amount of the responses were positive, but with a tone of caution,” she said.
She said people were concerned about safety, and there were those who were concerned about the allegations against Duke.
“I understand that and I know at some point in time he is going to have to address that in the public space, and I would leave that for him to respond to. But I can say this—I didn’t join the PDP because of Watson Duke. I joined because I believe the PDP has a great team and I would like to be part of that team to bring change for my country,” she said.
Louwe, who is very vocal about national issues on social media and has a large following, has been attacked and labelled a political troll.
“We are accustomed to that sort of scandalous politics in Trinidad and Tobago,” she said, adding that there is a culture of a two-party system so if you are not supporting one, the perception is that you are supporting the other.
Louwe said she has voted in the past for both the United National Congress (UNC) and the People’s National Movement (PNM), as both promised change.
She said she also reached out to both parties and did not get feedback.
Transformational
style of leadership
“I reached out to the UNC on many occasions, letting them know what was the feedback I got from the electorate and people who were concerned about the way their country is being run, and there was no response, there was no engagement from the UNC. I did the same with the PNM and there was also no engagement from them. I have voted for both. I hold no membership card for the UNC, PNM or any other political party,” she said.
“What is hilarious is that the PNM has tried to label me as a UNC operative, whilst the UNC has also tried to label me as a PNM operative,” she added.
Louwe urged that evidence be brought to the table that she is operating in any capacity for either party.
“People are going to attack me and I am sure it is going to get worse as we progress,” she said, adding that she will not be responding to personal attacks, but will gladly answer about policy and strategy for the PDP.
Asked if she was confident that Duke has what it takes to become this country’s next prime minister in the 2025 general election, Louwe said the PDP is not premised on one man, but on a team.
“People keep focusing on this monarchy, this hierarchical structure. We are way past that. The world has transformed. We are at a transformational style of leadership,” she said.
She said the PNM and UNC have a monarch at the top and everyone else at the bottom, so a party’s success is hinged on a person.
She said this is not how the PDP is operating, as Duke has a team who can bring about change.
“If I am to answer that question as to whether he is prime ministerial material, I would have probably answered the same for Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Keith Rowley when I voted for them. Yes, I do. Whether I think he has the gumption to take the country where it needs to go, he is not doing that alone, he has a skilled, qualified, experienced team that supports him to take the country forward,” she said.
Louwe detailed her vision for T&T, saying she hopes this country can experience that same elevated standard of living that is happening in other developing countries.
She said she would also like to see education become a real currency and the talent pool is improved to have employable persons with various valuable skill sets that can bring value to the country.
Louwe said she would like to see transparency, equal opportunity and diversity in government. She said further that she wants a T&T that is safe, where crime is reduced and the “Mr Bigs” are dealt with.
“We could do better. We just have to have the team there that is willing to make that happen,” she said.