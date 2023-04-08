CATHOLIC Archbishop Jason Gordon preached a message of love and sacrifice in his Good Friday sermon yesterday, calling on the nation to makes sacrifices as Jesus Christ did and to be vulnerable and open to love.
During the service, held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Port of Spain, Gordon said Jesus Christ made a perfect sacrifice, giving his life out of love.
He said the same kind of love-driven sacrifices can be seen in families.
“The sacrifice of a mother who chooses every single day to serve the family and to do what is necessary for the harmony of a family. The sacrifice of a father who gets up every day and does everything he can to serve his family and to serve the harmony of his family and to ensure they have what it takes. When that happens in a household, what happens is love and communion.”
Gordon said the daily sacrifices of parents teach children how to make daily sacrifices for the sake of others. He said this was what the nation needs.
He noted that he had asked youth groups within the church to teach young people to make a daily sacrifice.
“It is something that we have to do for the whole nation because if you are accustomed to making daily sacrifices then you can make two or three.
“As long as you have breath in your body, keep on sacrificing and being more and more vulnerable. The only way we will move forward as church, as family and as a nation is when people are willing to be vulnerable, willing to sacrifice and demonstrate what true love is.”
He added: “We all want to be better and we want the family to be better but we want somebody else to make it better. The good news of Jesus Christ on this Good Friday is you are the one.”
The archbishop told Catholics that the cross, a representation of Christ’s sacrifice, was not a magical symbol but rather an invitation to understand the power of Christ’s love and to love the same.
“The purpose of Jesus’ big sacrifice on the cross is that we may imitate it,” he said.
“It is an invitation to you and me to understand the true nature of love and only love can redeem the world. Only love and the power of love can redeem the world and that means we have to be more vulnerable.
“We have to shed ourselves of our ego and all of our hoity toity foolishness and recognise that if he did this, so, too, he calls us to do the same.
“Let that hard crust that formed around our hearts because of the millions of times we have been hurt that we decide we don’t want to be hurt again...let us pray, today, that He just rips it away...prepare our hearts to love the way He loves.”
The sermon was followed by the veneration of the cross—a tradition where worshippers kneel and bow before a cross in remembrance of Christ’s sacrificial death.