LOVE TRIANGLE TRAGEDY

LAS CUEVAS
A LOVE triangle came to a bloody end yesterday after a married couple were ambushed, shot and killed allegedly by the woman’s ex-lover, who remained on the run up to last night.
The killings have pushed the 2022 murder toll to 317, while the toll on this date last year was 214.
Hollis Valdez, 41, and his wife, Shireen, 40, were found dead in their Rincon Road, Las Cuevas, home shortly after 8 a.m. yesterday by one of their relatives in the small, close-knit community. They were both lifeguards.
Police described the suspect as a trained and well-armed security officer.
Police and neighbours confirmed that between 7.30 a.m. and 8 a.m. yesterday, gunshots were heard at the home where the couple lived.
Hollis’ father, Victor Valdez, said, “This morning (Friday) I got a call from a neighbour about my son and his wife... they were good, eh, and living nice, but they had issues.”
He said when he and others found the bodies they contacted the police, and officers from the Maracas Bay Police Station responded.
Before the police arrived, however, neighbours heard a single gunshot in the bushes approximately a quarter of a mile away from the house.
Resident Mark Morton said he and several other men initially thought the suspect may have ended his own life.
“So we were looking for his body, but after about a mile into the forest, we turned back,” he said.
He theorised the suspect may have fired off a single round to confuse them. “We realise that if we had found him, we would be facing a man who is not just armed, but trained, too, and he have real ammunition,” he added.
He said this prompted them to turn back.
Officers from the Maracas Bay Police Station, Maraval CID and Region One Homicide Bureau, along with the Crime Scene Unit, visited the scene and carried out enquiries.
A search party comprising officers and residents again ventured into the forest to look for the suspect, but he remained on the run up to last night.
Four more days to live
Victor Valdez said his son moved had back into his marital home about a month and a half ago. He said while his son had not been at the home, Shireen got involved with the suspect, who is a security officer.
“I don’t know his name, but I have known him since he was young,” he said.
He said during the separation, his son and the couple’s 14-year-old daughter lived in the home of the grandparents.
“He was trying to work out their relationship, but the man was there,” he said.
Another relative said when Hollis moved back into his home one and half months ago they were working out their issues, but added that the suspect wanted them to separate.
He said when his persistence with Shireen to end the marriage did not work, he began threatening her.
A friend of the couple explained that he last saw and spoke to Shireen around 10 p.m. on Thursday.
He said she was concerned about the suspect, who on Monday night threatened to kill her.
He explained that she was at home alone on Monday night when the suspect kicked open her front door, barged in, and threatened her.
“He said that he is giving her four more days to live,” he said.
“He also sent a lot of death threats via WhatsApp, but she said that she was not afraid as Hollis would be with her,” he said.
“I had told her to be careful, yuh know,” he said.
Several residents told the Express yesterday that following the double murder, the suspect walked to his father’s home nearby, and dropped off some food for him.
“He father cannot walk and thing,” said one woman.
The suspect’s van also remained parked in his father’s yard.
Another resident said the suspect had withdrawn/cleared his $80,000 account.
He was unable to say if the man had the money with him or had stashed it somewhere.