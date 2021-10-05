...Low pupil turnout

As happened on Monday, school principals and teachers continued the waiting game for more fully vaccinated pupils yesterday.
At some schools there were sprinklings of pupils, and at other educational institutions no pupils turned up for physical classes. Some education officials are, however, optimistic “things would pick up” and that parents would heed the call to vaccinate their children in Forms Four, Five and Six so they could attend school.
At each school compound, there were lots of teachers’ cars since they had reported for duty. There was a heavy security presence. While there were skeletal numbers of children in some schools, they were not spotted moving around the compounds, or changing form rooms.
A Morvant janitor said she did not see any children leaving Malick Senior Secondary School.
In a phone interview yesterday, Success Laventille Secondary School principal Stacey Lezama said: “We had three fully vaccinated pupils. We taught all day. I’m sure it would pick up if the children find out others are coming. I think parents are adopting a wait-and-see approach. Today was an improvement from Monday. I am not expecting large numbers right away. Hopefully everyone will come out.”
At Barataria South Secondary School, the security guard said about 26 pupils from the three upper forms were in school. The guard also said the police inspector indicated some of the other schools he had visited did not have any pupils.
At San Juan Secondary School on Moreau Street, the principal said there was “about 50-per cent turnout”, while at St George’s College Barataria, the security guard said there were no pupils in school yesterday. The guard also said the police inspector said he had visited two other schools, and they did not have any pupils. Chairs and desks were laid out in the auditorium, but no pupils were seen. A teacher told the Express only the principal could provide information on the school’s operations.
‘It’s a pity’
Giving an update, Palo Seco principal Devanand Sinanan said he had six pupils yesterday. “I feel it would take about three weeks to get a real barometer of where we are. The rest of the week would have a low turnout. Friday is no school since there’s a TTUTA convention.
“We have gone through so much preparation for non-attendance. We went through all that planning, timetable restructuring and logistics for nothing. It’s a pity,” he said.
Sinanan, who is also a former Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) president, said: “When I drove through San Fernando today, I saw SAPA (the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts) was overflowing with people. PowerGen, another vaccine site, was packed to capacity. When I looked at the crowds, I saw a number of young people with their parents. Maybe Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s gamble is paying off. School attendance means get vaccinated. Give it about three weeks and people would be back to school in numbers.”
Sinanan also said the pandemic would be turning point for technology in education. “It’s something we can’t escape now. There would be a greater mix of face-to-face, virtual and Google classrooms. There’s the need for attention to the design of offices. It has forced the infusion of technology across the board.
“Parents and teachers have now become more comfortable with the technology. More mature teachers were backing out of the technology. But the younger teachers, fresh out of UWI, took to it like ducks to water.”
On the information superhighway, Sinanan said: “Certain topics can be explored superbly online. But with the practical subjects like food and nutrition and garment construction, they have to be taught face to face. But the downfall is the lack of socialisation, which is not healthy for both teachers and pupils.”