Even as gathering in public is being discouraged, the Ministry of Health says it is comfortable that the public health regulations can be adhered to sufficiently to warrant the reopening of certain performance spaces.
Last week, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts announced that Queen’s Hall, Naparima Bowl and both the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) and the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) would be reopened for business.
Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell said then the ministry was cognisant of the need to provide people with an avenue to enjoy local culture and the arts, once it was done with no risk to health and safety.
Questioned on the issue at the Covid-19 update virtual news conference yesterday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said there was no additional risk in those settings, once people were spaced out and wear their masks.
“Any setting where the person or individual in a 50 per cent crowd can keep on a mask, social distance, your chance of contracting the virus is very low,” he said.
“And that is why we are comfortable with allowing things like the Spotlight on Education, Spotlight on Finance, Spotlight on Budget, and these small theatre things where people can maintain the social distancing and keeping on masks.
“What we are scared about are those situations in social gatherings where masks are taken off, where social distancing might start off at six feet, but after ten minutes and you’re talking to friends and family, you’re going to hug up and kiss each other...”
Deyalsingh again pleaded with the public to not attend Christmas limes and parties to avoid a spike in Covid-19 cases after the Christmas season.
‘Don’t let Covid
parang your house’
“Don’t let Covid-19 parang your house,” he warned.
Regarding gatherings on private property, Deyalsingh noted discussions are ongoing to determine how the State can intervene in these instances.
However, he said the public ought to be responsible rather than the Government having to put punitive measures in place.
“All we are asking people, just be responsible for this one. Look at how the Hindus were responsible. I had reached out to the Hindu community, both the Maha Sabha and SWAHA, to ask them from their places of leadership, to talk to their devotees and speak to their flocks as to how to celebrate Divali this year safely.”
Deyalsingh said there was no significant uptick in Covid-19 cases following Divali celebrations.
“So the Hindu community responded brilliantly to our calls. And that is how you could celebrate a holy and important festival safely. We are asking the same thing now of the Christian community... follow the example of the Hindu community.
“Celebrate safely and don’t let Covid come into your house. If we do that, there will be no need for the State to tell you what to do or not to do in your private setting.”