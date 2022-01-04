Low turnout for jabs in PoS

A few people trickled into the Government Campus Plaza on Richmond Street in Port of Spain yesterday to be vaccinated.
Outdoor and indoor security personnel, and even some people who got vaccinated, said the turnout was “slow...one by one, ‘poke-a-poke’ (little by little).”
Consensus among people was the service was “excellent” and the health team conducted themselves “professionally”. The doors swung open for public servants and the public at 8 a.m. In the background, people were tending to registering of deeds and legal documents.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has issued a call for public servants to get vaccinated by mid-January or head home without pay.
Among those who turned up for his booster was Finance Ministry employee Richard Wood, who said: “It went well. Great service. I’m disappointed more people did not turn up. Everybody has a chance to get vaccinated. The most I can do is encourage people to get vaccinated. It’s government policy to get as much people vaccinated.”
Before, Wood took the first two Sinopharm shots, and he opted for the Pfizer booster.
He said: “My father (Ernest Wood) contracted Covid-19. I believe the only reason he survived was because he had taken the vaccine. But if people don’t want to take it, please wear your mask, sanitise and social distance. Covid-19 numbers are real.”
Wood also said he was concerned about people who are already struggling to make ends meet descending into abject poverty.
Social media
“No citizen in this country would like to see that kind of desperate poverty happen here. We want people to work and make their money to take care of themselves. We don’t want to see that horrible level of poverty here. Even people who did not have much money still had a decent standard of living,” said Wood. Nursing a toothache, Morvant resident Trudy Ann Williams and her friend Natasha James had just taken their first dose of AstraZeneca. James said: “I was hesitant. Vaccine illiterate. I listened to all the stories on social media. I read about the bad side effects and you could become half-beast and half-human. Mark of the beast. I was scared. I guess I was misinformed. But now I’m smart. It went well. The staff explained the process to us. They told us to wait for about ten minutes to determine how we felt. I would encourage people to get vaccinated.”
James added: “I like Kenny J (the late soca parang artiste) music. It’s sad to know he was vaccinated but contracted Covid-19 and died. I hope that would not prevent people from taking the vaccine.”
Speaking on behalf of Williams, James said: “She has diabetes. It did not prevent her. Make sure and write that so people with comorbidities would not hesitate to take the vaccine. She has the toothache. But I know she’ll be fine.”
Shifting her attention to the increase in the price of flour, she said: “Ridiculous. I have to take care of three children. My salary is $1,500 per fortnight. They have to attend school online. I have to pay for things. People are suffering. Why should we be expected to pay more for flour?”