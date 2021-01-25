All three candidates for Hollywood, Point Fortin, in yesterday’s local government by-election spoke of the usually low voter turnout. They said the voting process went smoothly, however.
The by-election for Hollywood at the Point Fortin Borough Corporation became necessary after its councillor Kennedy Richards Jr became the Member of Parliament for Point Fortin following last year’s general election.
People’s National Movement (PNM) candidate Leslie Chang Fong, who is also the Deputy Mayor of Point Fortin, yesterday spoke about past statistics of voter turnout. “By-elections tend to be a lower voter turnout than a local government election and, of course, a local government election as against a general election. We could only go by our past statistics. The last local government election, the voting electorate was average 2,700. The councillor for the area who is now the MP for the area, MP Kennedy Richards, he had won the seat with a turnout of 674 votes, so the turnout during that local government (election) was low,” he said.
Chang Fong said he hoped the number would be surpassed at yesterday’s by-election and expressed confidence in the work done by his campaign team. Chang Fong, who is not part of the electorate for Hollywood, did not vote in yesterday’s by-election, United National Congress (UNC) candidate Daniel John planned to monitor the numbers. “By-elections are usually a slow run of the mill. We look at how our numbers go by 12 o’clock (yesterday).” John said he believed enough had been done during his campaign but the decision of the representative was in the hands of the voters. He said he always worked at his best and had long been working in the background. He also said that his political party had always been present in the area.
“The UNC has a history in Point (Fortin) in terms of seeking things productive, people have always been active in certain aspects in Point Fortin. The message I was basically sending out was break the habit and we could break the system.”
‘PNM till ah dead’
During his campaign John had said the area was in the hands of the PNM for many years because of people’s habit of voting for the party. He said he wanted to enlighten the electorate and bring change.
He hoped that over 2,000 of those eligible to vote would have done such. “I always try to encourage, don’t let the minority make a decision for the majority, I try to get everybody to come out ... We have to be serious about what is happening around with the politics,” he said yesterday.
John voted at the Fanny Village Government Primary School which is housed at the Fanny Village Community Centre.
Independent candidate Christopher Wright, who voted at 6.15 a.m. at the Point Fortin West Secondary School, told reporters, “It’s a by-election so the voter turnout will be poor but at the same time I’m trying to seek the majority of votes this (yesterday) afternoon.”
He said the low voter turnout could work in his favour as he believed people were no longer voting for party. “They’re more trying to focus on proper representation … Our fore-parents, our great-grandparents would have said, I is PNM ‘till I dead, I is UNC ‘till I dead. We’re moving away from that era because young people want representation, young people want jobs, young people want betterment for themselves,” he said.