Lutchmedial ‘unafraid’, defends tax exemption

Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial has disclosed that she applied for a tax exemption to purchase a vehicle.
She said she was not afraid of criticism because she works and was entitled to her benefits, unlike Government ministers who were “derelict in their duty”.
She was speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday.
Lutchmedial defended colleagues who have had questions raised about them with regard to the purchase of luxury vehicles.
“I have seen a lot of criticism about some of my colleagues and let’s save you all the time so you don’t have to go and dig up in my business for the trolls to have a field day and so on. I have also applied for an exemption as it’s my entitlement to purchase a vehicle,” she said.
She said the UNC was not responsible for the current state of Trinidad and Tobago.
“The public is concerned that the ministers of Government, the people sitting in your Cabinet, Mr Prime Minister, are making use of this entitlement at a time when the country is really suffering. And why is the country (suffering)? It is because of you. It is not because of us. We left this country in a very good state in 2015,” she said.
She said the UNC did not leave the country’s borders unsecured while six vessels were parked up in Chaguaramas and the “P1 Variant was able to waltz through the south-western border and come here and force us into a second shutdown which is causing the destruction of the business sector”.
She said the UNC also did not “screw up” vaccine acquisitions.
Had the Government made use of the private sector’s offer in February to acquire 350,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines, the country would never be in a state of emergency, she argued.
“We are not the ones who took away laptops from children so at the start of this pandemic when schools had to close there were 60,000 children who had no access to online learning,” she said.
“And we are certainly not the ones sitting in our tax-exempt vehicles looking at people lining up in the hot sun and calling them greedy! And that is the difference between me, any of my colleagues who utilise the exemption that we are entitled to like other public servants, other judges and many other categories of persons. That is the difference between everybody else and you and your Cabinet,” she said.
She said some people were still waiting on salary relief grants.
‘Crazy’ social media posts
It is not the first time people have posted “crazy things” on social media.
This was how UNC Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes responded Monday when asked by the Express to confirm whether a post stating she recently received tax exemptions on a luxury vehicle was authentic.
Haynes said she would not respond to the post.
Opposition Member of Parliament for Oropouche East Dr Roodal Moonilal has maintained that the Prime Minister should impose a moratorium on the benefit.
He identified tax exemptions utilised by the ministers of Energy and Health in the purchase of a Mercedes-Benz and a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, respectively.
During a news conference on Saturday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said tax exemptions were part of the terms of engagement of thousands of State employees and he did not have the authority to interfere with it.
He also said that he, too, had purchased a vehicle.
On the issue, Haynes said, “I think we’ve already kind of dealt with that, it’s part of the salary package. We do have a job at hand and I think we need to focus on who is doing their job and accountability comes in all forms and if you’re doing your job that should be the focus.”
Documents outlining tax exemptions on luxury vehicles for other UNC MPs were in circulation on social media since Monday but the MPs did not respond to attempts by the Express to reach them for comment up to yesterday.