Luxury car purchases: ‘This is greed’

Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has called Government ministers Stuart Young and Terrence Deyalsingh “greedy” for purchasing new luxury vehicles during a pandemic.
In response, Young told the Express yesterday that Moonilal is not someone that anyone takes seriously and questioned where Moonilal gets money to purchase luxury vehicles.
Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday, Moonilal called on the Government to impose a moratorium on the importation of vehicles, saying Young had bought a Mercedes Benz in March this year and got a $550,000 exemption while Deyalsingh purchased a vehicle with an exemption of $700,000.
“So imagine two ministers buying luxury cars at a time like this, in a pandemic where people don’t have food to eat and they are being exempted in excess of $1 million,” he said.
“This is greediness. You have luxury cars already. The Government should put a moratorium on the purchase of luxury vehicles by Ministers at a time like this,” Moonilal said, adding that the million dollar exemption can buy five SUV vehicles for the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
“That is where we are when they accuse ordinary people of being greedy. I imagine (buying) Mercedes Benz and Toyota Land Cruisers, that is not being greedy that is needy,” he said.
He further criticised Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for saying that the police service need to purchase other vehicles and not SUVs.
“Keith Rowley is living in 1966 when a policeman wears a short pants and carries a little baton in his hand,” he said.
Moonilal said today police officers are armed with bullet proof vests, semi automatic weapons, handcuffs, taser, torchlight etc.
“You cannot buy small car like Tiida, wet man and thing and put three burly policemen in the back seat to patrol. You could have done that in 1966, not today,” he said.
Moonilal said police departments in New York and Los Angeles are fully equipped with high powered vehicles.
“Keith Rowley want we to put police in this country on a bull cart. If you leave it to Rowley he (will) go down Santa Rosa and get two horse for the policemen to ride around Port of Spain with. He has no vision,” he said, adding that the last time the police got vehicles was in 2015 under the People’s Partnership Government.
Moonilal said every four years it is advised that police vehicles ought to be changed because of wear and tear.
He said the Government slashed the police service budget for goods and services by 33 per cent. Police, he said, are owing garages $30 million and cannot pay their bills.
“What Rowley should do is tell Stuart Young to use his Mercedes Benz and tell Deyalsingh to use his Toyota Land Cruiser to chase down bandits because you are not equipping the police service,” he said.
Government, he added, should fix the Damen vessels that are parked up and give them to the TTPS maritime unit.
The Express contacted both Young and Deyalsingh for comment.
Young said via WhatsApp: “Roodal Moonilal is not someone that anyone takes seriously. In fact, the vehicle he bought, and is driving, is similar, if not identical, to what I purchased. I have actually wondered where Roodal Moonilal gets money from, as since he left office as a failed minister in 2015, I am not sure where he works to earn an income to purchase these new cars, including the Mercedes Benz SUV he is currently driving.”
There was no response from Deyalsingh.