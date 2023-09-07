Commission of enquiry chairman Jerome Lynch, KC, is being accused of bias and is being called upon to recuse himself from the enquiry into the deaths of four divers who were undertaking work for Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd.
In the face of possible court action to prevent him from completing the report of the enquiry, Lynch however said yesterday he will not be deflected and continues to work.
On February 25, 2022, five LMCS divers—Kazim Ali Jnr, 36; Fyzal Kurban, 57; Yusuf Henry, 31; Rishi Nagassar, 48; and Christopher Boodram, 38—were conducting maintenance works on a pipeline owned by Paria when they were sucked into it and four of them died. Boodram is the sole survivor.
The enquiry into the tragedy is chaired by Lynch and includes fellow commissioner Gregory Wilson, a subsea specialist. The commission is represented by Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC.
The enquiry has accumulated $21 million in costs so far between the Office of the Prime Minister and Paria.
The chairman held a virtual news conference yesterday, where he explained the reason for the need to request a second extension from President Christine Kangaloo to complete the report by the end of November.
At the end of his statement, Lynch disclosed that lawyers from State-owned Paria and Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd sent letters to the commission on Tuesday, and prior to that, attorneys from Kenson—a service contractor to oil and gas companies—sent letters on August 2 and previously, all claiming bias.
“Both suggest they have been unfairly treated and that the commissioners, I suspect primarily me, have displayed an apparent bias and that we should be recused,” he said, adding that he will not deal with the merits of the complaints, as they have yet to be fully articulated and a news conference is not the right forum.
“But, whilst I wholeheartedly reject those allegations, I would have thought that if there was to be an application for recusal on the grounds of apparent bias, it is normal, in the first instance, for that to be made before the tribunal engaged in the process,” said Lynch.
He said no request has yet been made for the commission to resume sitting to hear such an application.
‘Fair to everybody’
Asked by the Express how these complaints will be dealt with and would they compromise the report in any way, Lynch said: “All I can tell you is that in relation to the letter that we received yesterday from lawyers representing Paria and Heritage, they made it clear in that letter that they regard our approach to the case as being one of apparent bias and that they propose to do something about it.”
Lynch said he does not know what these attorneys will do, but “no doubt, they will lodge whatever complaint they want to or seek legal redress wherever they think it is appropriate”.
He added: “For the time being, we have no further detail as to what it is they say we have done that they are not very happy with, but that’s a matter for them. I will carry on doing our job in a way which we regard as being fair to everybody.”
He said if the lawyers wanted him, Wilson and Maharaj to recuse themselves, then he would have thought they would have come to the commission in the first place and ask for a hearing where they can make representations, and “if we think there is merit in it, then of course I would have to recuse myself, but for the moment that’s not happened”.
Lynch said even if the attorneys are going to the High Court to prevent the commission from publishing its report or providing the report to the President, the commission continues to work.
He noted one of the attorneys indicated that the commission’s approach has been “irretrievable”, but added: “That is a matter for them, I can’t and won’t delay my task in preparing this report.”
The commission received responses from all parties, and it is not a case where someone is saying there is bias and they are not responding because the commission was unfair, Lynch said.
“That’s not what has been said. We have had responses from everyone. They said I am biased and unfair as well, but they have provided us with responses and we will deal with those responses in what I hope is a fair fashion,” he said.
The commission, he said, will take into account all submissions and prepare a draft report.
He said the commission will summarise in its draft report any criticism that remains and will also send separate letters to the attorneys for their response, as he stressed the need for entities to be afforded every possible opportunity to deal with any criticisms levelled at them.
Lynch said he will not be deflected from that task.
He said further that there has been some media speculation that the cause of the delay has been as a result of either political or company (Paria) interference in some way, but stated categorically: “That is not the case. If there were even a whiff of such an approach, I would make that very public indeed.”
Golf player with AG
The Express sent another question to the chairman following the news conference, due to technical difficulties with the audio during the virtual news conference.
He was asked whether he and Attorney General Reginald Armour and Paria’s lead counsel, Gilbert Peterson, SC, were all friends as they worked together on a corruption matter involving Turks and Caicos former premier Michael Misick, and if yes, whether this would be seen as a conflict.
Misick resigned in 2009 after a United Kingdom commission found a “high probability of systemic corruption”.
An e-mail with Lynch’s response was sent by the commission to the Express, which said, “I am friends with AG Reginald Armour SC—we co-defended in a long-running trial in Turks and Caicos and both being away from home struck up a good relationship, socialising together and I may be responsible for him learning to play golf.
“I fail to see how that can have any effect on my ability to act fairly and impartially in relation to a Public Enquiry where neither he nor his department are party to the proceedings. I have not discussed the matter with him at all and he has not sought to do so with me.”
He said further, “Gilbert Peterson SC was unknown to me other than by reputation until I commenced this CoE. During the hearings apart from exchanging pleasantries we had no extra-judicial contact. He is now instructed in the Michael Misick matter which has yet to start following the death of the former judge.”