Lynch upset by Paria

Commission of Enquiry (CoE) chairman Jerome Lynch KC was visibly upset yesterday over Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd dumping hundreds of pages of documents to the Commission over the weekend.
He said there will be no proceedings today as the Commission members are now tasked with having to read through the pile and redact information before sharing it with other attorneys before the Commission.
He noted the CoE was announced on April 22, 2022 and the Commission requested material from Paria since July.
He said there was no compliance until over the weekend as late as 4 a.m. on Monday the Commission was provided with “hundreds and hundreds of pages”, halfway through the Enquiry.
Lynch said it looks like what the Americans call a “document dump” as he proceeded to fling the voluminous pile of documents on his desk.
He said it was “inconceivable” that those who are responsible for providing material could not have appreciated its relevance.
Lynch provided the dates the Commission contacted Paria , noting that it started on July 19.
He said on September 6 Paria asked for more time which was granted as their lawyers had become involved.
Lynch said the Commission wrote to Paria again on November 8 making a specific request for the material by November 11. Another extension was sought and a new date of the 17th was given.
He said on November 15 Paria asked for another extension to the 22nd but still did not comply.
He said on November 24 the Commission again wrote Paria asking for the material and again there was no compliance.
Noting that the information was provided this past weekend, Lynch said:
“This is not acceptable. I will not permit our legal team or any of the other legal teams to have to present their cases half-cocked because that’s where we are at the moment.”
Lynch voiced his disappointment in the Commission losing time over Paria’s tardiness.
He pleaded that Paria provide any further information they have yesterday.
Paria’s attorney Gilbert Peterson SC said he will make enquiries.
Peterson said he knew there was some difficulty in loading the material onto a jump and external drives.
He said there was also some “scrutinising” with respect to redacting people’s personal information.
Said Lynch: “This is not something that’s just arisen in the recent weeks, this is contemporaneous material! The ICT notes, they must have had it…Look I don’t want to apportion blame anywhere. What upsets me, as you obviously would have understood, is that we have lost a day as a result.”
He said witnesses may have to be recalled, which was unfair.
“It is simply not acceptable…it may be that for some reason or the other that people thought that this was going to be an enquiry that can be conducted at a leisurely pace over several years, well that’s not happening, never was what was happening which is why I set a very strict time table at the onset. I don’t know whose fault this is but it’s somebody’s fault! I don’t really care at this stage what I want to do is to ensure that we have all of the material that is necessary for us to conduct this enquiry without anybody saying later on ‘well you didn’t have this or you didn’t have that’,” he said.
The CoE resumes tomorrow with testimony from Collin Piper, Paria’s terminal operations manager, while Mustaq Mohammed, terminal and trading general manager, will testify on Thursday.