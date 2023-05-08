Attorneys Lynette Seeberan-Suite and Larry Lalla are among the attorneys who will be elevated to Senior Counsels today.
Also being conferred "silk" will be lawyers John Heath, Michael Quamina and Rajiv Persad.
There is an unofficial lift of 17 attorneys who are expected to receive "silk".
President Christine Kangaloo has issued an invitation to a group of lawyers to be at president's House at 2p.m.
There is concern in the legal fraternity that silk is being given in spite of the fact that there is an interpretation writ pending before the court for a declaration that it is unconstitutional under the doctrine of separation of powers to make such appointments.
By virtue of claim No CV2023-00627 dated March 2023, Israel Khan, SC, filed an action against the Attorney General seeking the High Court’s intervention to determine, amongst other things, “whether the appointment of attorney-at-law to the rank of senior attorney on the recommendation/request by the Prime Minister or acting in accordance with or advice of the Cabinet is inconsistent with the Constitution and thus null and void”.
The writ comes up before Justice Devindra Rampersad in mid-July for case management. The Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) and the Criminal Bar Association have been granted leave to join the matter as interested parties.
The Office of the Attorney General has been duly served of the court’s fixtures for hearing the matter.
A senior attorney told the Express yesterday that the move to award silk can run into problems.
Contacted yesterday for comment on the matter, Khan said on this occasion he would be guided by the Arabian proverb “silence is golden”.
“The wise and prudent members of the legal profession know that to everything there is a season. A time to keep silent and a time to speak. The law will soon speak on the constitutionality of granting silk to deserving advocate attorneys,” said Khan.
Attorneys desiring SC status were asked to submit applications to the Attorney General by April 21.