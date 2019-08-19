One lucky person purchased Saturday night’s winning Lotto Plus ticket in Grand Chemin, Moruga, and is taking home a jackpot of $9,163,939.32.
The winning numbers were 5, 7, 12, 14, 15 and the Powerball number 7.
The winning ticket, of draw number 1,879, was purchased on Saturday at the Lee Sing Mini Grocery at 2311 Moruga Road, Grand Chemin, which means the Lotto Plus starts afresh this Wednesday with a minimum guaranteed jackpot of $2 million.
In addition, one player matched five numbers to win $50,000; while 36 players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $1,500 each; 273 players matched four numbers to win $250 each; and 788 players matched three numbers and the Powerball to win $25 each.
Nearly seven thousand players won a free Quick Pick each for matching three numbers.
The guaranteed $2 million Lotto Plus jackpot will be drawn at 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday.