Soca star Machel Montano has been given the green light to stage his 40th-anniversary concert, One Show, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Carnival Friday (February 17), Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe has said.
Cudjoe, during an exchange with the Express yesterday, said, despite ongoing construction works at the Mucurapo venue, Montano will be allowed to use the stadium.
The ongoing works at the stadium are an upgrade to the facility for the upcoming 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games to be staged in Trinidad and Tobago from August 4 to 11.
Montano’s manager, Che Kothari, confirmed on Tuesday that all systems are in place and plans were “moving ahead” for the show.
“From the information we have, we have the permissions. We are going ahead with plans and everything is falling in place. That’s all I can say at this point,” Kothari told the Express during a phone call.
However, Cudjoe said patrons of the popular Carnival Monday and Tuesday parade stage Socadrome, held annually on the court of the adjacent Jean Pierre Complex by TRIBE mas band, will not be allowed in the present bleachers.
She said, if TRIBE wants patrons, they will have to construct their own bleachers with a smaller stage.
The Complex is set to be demolished and rebuilt.
“There are things we know cannot happen. We know there cannot be anyone in the stands as happened in the past. What we are saying to TRIBE is look, we are prepared to work with you, but it will require some adjustments and it may lead to more costs for you,” Cudjoe said via phone yesterday.
“It may be that (TRIBE) needs to build (their) own bleachers. Is that what you want to do? But in doing so it will be a smaller space for the stage. We have to consider all the safety and security measures and we will have that conversation again (yesterday) and, hopefully, you will get a final decision in a few days,” she told the Express.
Logistical headache for promoters
TRIBE chief executive Dean Ackin, however, says his organisation is still awaiting a “definitive decision” regarding use of the Jean Pierre Complex for the Socadrome.
Ackin said the Socadrome serves to alleviate the pile-up of masqueraders and music trucks along the traditional route on Carnival Monday and Tuesday.
Its absence could present a logistical nightmare, he added.
“We must remember that the Socadrome was a solution to the band traffic, five-hour wait times and logistical problems that existed in Port of Spain Carnival for decades. I think that if this is going to be the ‘Mother of all Carnivals’ and more masqueraders will be partaking in the street festival, using the Savannah and Socadrome together to manage the flow of the bands between the two big stages will be extremely important to the success of Carnival 2023. We will be guided by the authorities and those in charge of Carnival,” Ackin said.
Meanwhile, several other Carnival event promoters are seeking alternative venues following the announcement of construction works at the sporting facilities.
Jerome “Rome” Precilla, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Promoters Association (TTPA), said following a conversation with the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT) his organisation was told the car park at the venue could be utilised “so long as it didn’t obstruct construction”.
“What we would have been told, having spoken with UDeCOTT, is that the car park area can be used. Once promoters are having an event and the construction equipment is not being obstructed, we are free to utilise the car park. However, we were told inside the stadium, the adjacent training ground and the Jean Pierre Complex are all off-limits,” Rome told the Express on Tuesday evening.
Promoter Randy Glasgow said with definitive information on the venues’ availability difficult to obtain, he made the decision in December to move his Soca with Her concert to the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on February 4.
Glasgow said he is still searching for an alternative venue for his annual children’s show which is set for February 5.
Cudjoe confirmed yesterday, that Government had given approvals to promoters to have Carnival events prior to the decision to refurbish the stadium and demolish the Jean Pierre Complex, but event organisers will have to make adjustments to their plans.
The Sport Minister explained that there were more than 20 events approved to be staged at the two sporting facilities for the 2023 Carnival season.
Originally the games were to be held in Tobago but the Cabinet reversed its decision in October last year and signed off on the Hasely Crawford Stadium in December, giving UDeCOTT the mandate to get the stadium ready by May of this year.
“It is not just Machel, there were other promoters who had gotten approvals and we are trying to work with them. They may need to do different things depending on where the construction is. For example, the Burna Boy concert was supposed to be at Hasely Crawford, but we said to them they would have to cover the entire field and do other things, but they thought this was adding too many costs to the event and they moved it. So, it’s a give-and-take and each event will have to be considered in the context of what work is going on at the time, and what must be done to ensure health and safety,” Cudjoe said.
