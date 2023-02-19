MACHEL MESS

Machel Montano

IN SYNC: Soca star Machel Montano, centre, moves in sync with his dancers during his One Show on Friday night at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain. —Photo: CURTIS CHASE

The worst!

That’s how many soca fans are describing their experience at Machel Montano’s One Show at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain, on Friday night.

Whizkid

FAILED TO LIFT SPIRITS: Whizkid, left, performs with Machel Montano on Friday night.

—Photos: CURTIS CHASE

Montano had promised a show “better than (his successful decade-long concert series) Machel Monday” and booked trending Afrobeats stars Nigerians Whizkid (Ayodeji Balogun), Rema (Divine Ikubor) and Ayra Starr (Oyinkansola Aderibigbe) for the Fantastic Friday spectacle. And got exclusive use of the under-renovations stadium to host it all.

Ayra Starr

‘OUT OF PLACE’: Ayra Starr (Oyinkansola Aderibigbe) during her performance at Montano’s One Show on Friday night at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

—Photos: CURTIS CHASE

A scroll through any social media platform will show failure on all fronts. Hundreds of frustrated patrons, paying as much as $600 for general admission, $900 for platinum tickets and $2,000 for Diamond, took to their personal accounts to vent on the ordeal.

Delayed entry to the venue, long, slow, tedious turnstile lines and poor stage time-keeping soured the event, that inadvertently replaced the cancelled International Soca Monarch (ISM) from the very start.

Neither Chinese Laundry (Anthony Chow Lin On) nor Che Kothari, Montano’s manager, could be reached for comment yesterday. Multiple calls to Laundry’s phone went unanswered yesterday, while Kothari’s phone remained off.

“I will never go another Machel concert again in life,” one female fan wrote.

“One Show was a lot of (ish),” wrote another.

“Don’t talk about the flooring. Every time you walk, a piece coming out,” another lamented.

To add insult to injury, there was no communication from either co-promoter Chinese Laundry or Montano’s management team about the cause of the three-hour-long late start to the stage show, leaving thousands of confused patrons standing around, shrugging shoulders.

Low energy levels

Advertised to be open at 6 p.m., the gates didn’t creak on their hinges until three hours later, at 9 p.m. creating a massive clog of patrons at all entry points to the stadium. Once inside, patrons saw the clock tick past the scheduled 10 p.m. start-time for Whizkid, and then the 11 p.m. start-time of Montano.

Rema gave them a speck of light at the end of a dark tunnel when he appeared just after 11 p.m. to perform his global hit, “Calm Down”, to DJ track. But, with the crowd fully activated and ready to party, the Nigerian chart-topper left the stage as quickly as he had appeared, only to be replaced by another extended break of DJ music.

By the time Whizkid finally made his entrance at midnight, energy levels were low amongst a depleting crowd. Many, including Mayor of Port of Spain Joel Martinez, had decided to leave the venue for other simultaneous events happening nearby.

Whizkid failed to have a tangible effect on the spirits of the massive crowd that remained. The Grammy Award winner was largely underwhelming despite having the Billboard-charting “Joro”, “Essence” and “Come Closer” in his musical arsenal.

No apology

Chinese Laundry’s subsequent announcement that patrons should look at the two large screens on either side of the stage to start the countdown for Double M’s appearance was met with an audible kissing of teeth.

It seemed the old soca dog had no new tricks or discernment, as his old Machel Monday countdown clock was the last thing anyone at the venue wanted to see after spending the last three hours staring at their wristwatches and phones.

Montano appeared at the end of the countdown to the sound of his Carnival 2023 hit, “The Spirit”, to a hero’s welcome by a large section of loyalists positioned stage-front.

“One Show, can you feel the spirit? Are you ready for Carnival?” Montano asked.

He attempted to laugh away the delay by asking the crowd: “What time yuh want this to finish?!! 4 a.m.? 5 a.m.?”

But without apology for the delay, Montano continued: “When I say something, start to jump.”

The medley of his fete-hardy hits, including “Like A Boss” and “EPIC”, lifted spirits at the venue. Every drop of that hard-earned momentum was, however, lost when he brought Nigerian starlet Ayra Starr on stage.

The “Rush” singer looked completely out of place on a Carnival Friday stage, and was far too gentle with her vocals on a night people came out for hard fete.

What followed was an exodus of patrons as hundreds walked out of the venue while Montano’s performance continued.

His extensive local soca guests appeared alongside as the morning progressed, to a dwindling crowd. Destra Garcia, Patrice Roberts, Vincentian Skinny Fabulous (Gamal Doyle), SuperBlue (Austin Lyons), Farmer Nappy (Darryl Henry), Nailah Blackman, Viking Ding Dong (Andre Houlder), Mical Teja, Voice (Aaron St Louis), among others, all joined the soca king on stage.

