MACHEL MESS

Newly appointed Government Senator Richie Sookhai has denied accusations on social media that his family donated air-conditioning units to the People’s National Movement (PNM) to install at its Balisier House headquarters in Port of Spain.

He said it is also false that his family company—Sookhai’s Diesel Services, a strong and reputable company for over 50 years—is the recipient of favoured State contracts.

“I don’t know where that came from, neither me nor anyone in my family paid for air-conditioning for anybody. I did not buy a seat,” he said as he laughed at social media memes with the allegations.