Machel Montano’s soca cruise ship party Melé will make for dry land in 2022.
The event, billed as a Carnival at Sea, will now take place at the all-inclusive Moon Palace Resort in Cancun, Mexico, from April 28 to May 2 next year, event spokesperson Kim Kirton said on Friday.
Originally scheduled for earlier this year, the party cruise, a collaboration between Montano and mas band Tribe, was postponed following the effects and resulting restrictions on travel caused by the Covid-19 global pandemic.
After months of derailments and logistical challenges, Kirton said her committee was happy to announce to concerned ticket-holders the new details of the event.
Several patrons had expressed concerns over refunds during the last 12 months.
“Events and entertainment as we know it have undergone massive change, and innovation is key to ensuring continuity and longevity. We are all very excited to have the opportunity to deliver an experience that Carnival and soca lovers can look forward to after the challenging few months we have faced, globally,” Kirton told the Express during a WhatsApp exchange.
‘Double M’ assurance
Montano first announced the Melé event as the successor to his annual Machel Monday concert series at the tenth and final instalment of that event on Carnival Monday last year.
Montano told fans, on the night he publicly tied the knot with bride Renee Butcher, that “next year we taking to the seas”.
Last Tuesday, Montano appeared via a video recording on the Melé Cruise Instagram account to personally assure fans the event will take place in 2022, albeit on land.
“We made a big, big decision. After months and months of deliberation, we decided to postpone the inaugural sail of Melé Carnival at Sea. You know your enjoyment has always been our top priority, but fun will never take precedence over safety. Your safety is paramount to anything that we do and any action that we take,” he said.
“The team feels the cruise industry will be ready for all the mele we intend to cause on the high seas at a later time. They eh ready for us in 2022... we decided we going from ship to shore, the first-ever Melé destinations,” Montano said.
Kirton said on Friday that a Covid-19 vaccination would not be mandatory to gain access to the event. Unvaccinated patrons, however, will be expected to submit to a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and all attendees will have to adhere to strict pandemic protocols.
“At this time, vaccination isn’t mandatory for patrons, but as we prioritise the safety of all, unvaccinated patrons can expect more testing and stricter protocols. The Melé team will continue to be guided by the rules, regulations and best practices of the day,” Kirton concluded.