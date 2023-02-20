Machel sorry

Delay in set build-out time caused by heavy equipment on the Hasely Crawford Stadium track is to blame for the problems at the One Show concert, soca superstar Machel Montano has said.
Montano shared a statement from concert collaborators JayUpScale and his Monk Music brand on his official Instagram account yesterday afternoon, following social media outrage and critical reviews.
A three-hour delayed entry into the venue, long, slow, tedious turnstile lines and poor stage time-keeping plagued the event and frustrated patrons to the point of a mass exodus from the stadium on Friday.
“We would like to sincerely apologise for the late start and the challenges to get through the gates on Carnival Friday. We know that you expect the highest standards from us, and this fell short of what we have been doing over the years,” the statement said.
The One Show team blamed a track and field event held at the stadium seven days earlier for the delays. Despite their “best efforts”, the Fire Service “did not allow” the gates to be opened at “the advertised time” of 6 p.m. due to “heavy equipment around the perimeter”, the release continued.
“We did not have the build-out time we normally would have had due to a track event seven days before, as a result, at opening time there was a lot of heavy equipment around the perimeter and some more work remained to complete the inside floor,” it read.
“The stadium contractors, the sporting fraternity and all of the show service providers tried to deliver our best while being very cognisant of protecting the property and patrons, but did not deliver on time despite our greatest efforts.”
Safety concerns for patrons
Concerns over safety of patrons were the main priority, the One Show team stated.
They thanked SporTT for allowing them exclusive use of the facility, which is currently being refurbished.
“There are many challenges preparing a stadium that was designed for sport to be ready to host concerts of this magnitude. From the outset, the safety of our patrons is always our first priority. The stadium is the only venue that can accommodate these numbers, and we are grateful to SporTT for this accommodation in light of them working on its refurbishing,” the release added.
Montano and his team called for a dedicated space with a similar capacity to the stadium to be allocated for cultural events.
The statement thanked the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service for extending the cut-off time of the event.
“Thank you to everyone from all over the world who came out and filled this stadium...Thank you to the Police Service and fire department for keeping us safe and supporting our vision and all who allowed us to take the show to 5 a.m. giving Machel the opportunity to perform for three hours and 45 minutes.
“Culture needs its own venue of this size and as a nation we must understand this is our greatest natural resource. Nobody in the world can create the stories this rich, produce music this sweet and gather in harmony like this,” the statement concluded.