Beachgoers will be able to visit Macqueripe Bay for the Easter holidays.
The popular site will be open to the public from today following completion of refurbishment works, the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) said in a news release yesterday.
Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis toured the facility yesterday morning following which she and CDA general manager Karen Clarke-Rowley gave an update on works done.
The popular beach was closed for maintenance work on March 13 after the steps leading to the bay became slippery with moss while the rails used by visitors to hold on to had decayed with large gaps between them.
A retaining wall was also damaged from waves constantly crashing into it, resulting in the removal of a large amount of dirt from behind the wall. A large sink-hole was formed.
Clarke-Rowley told reporters yesterday that the rails had been fixed using Green-heart wood (prized for its durability), shrubs had been pruned and manicured, the life-guard hut repaired, the steps power-washed and will be regularly washed, benches fixed and painted and the lines of the car-park had been painted.
Robinson-Regis said that the entire project cost taxpayers $47,000.
“The team that did this job tried to ensure that we didn’t have major costs as they were able to use some material salvaged from the site,” she said.
“So people are free to come on Thursday but not on Good Friday because if one visits the beach on Good Friday they will turn into a fish but on Thursday and Saturday and Sunday the beach will be open,” she said.
The Authority is reminding visitors to wear their masks and practise social distancing in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19.