Macqueripe repairs to be finished by Easter

IN THE SENATE
Repair work on the Macqueripe Beach Facility is expected to be completed by Easter weekend, Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said in the Senate yesterday.
Responding to a question from Senator Wade Mark on the sudden closure of the facility by the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA), Robinson-Regis said the CDA had developed a comprehensive repair programme for the Beach Facility.
“These works were originally intended to commence during the Easter weekend. However, due to a recent article highlighting the disrepair of certain areas of the facility, and a subsequent visit by CDA to the facility, it was decided that the work should advance, and it is intended to be completed by Easter weekend,” she said.
She said short-term works had already begun with the clearing of debris and the pruning of trees in and around the facility. Other short-term works included the temporary repair of the railings on the steps leading to the beach until they can be redone using cable wire; the pressure-washing of the steps; and painting of the lifeguard booth and repairing of its steps.
Robinson-Regis said with respect to the concerns of the Macqueripe Early Morning Swimmers Association (MEMSA), the CDA was making every effort to remedy the problem.
She said the Ministry of Works will be contacted to assist with the appropriate machinery and personnel, where necessary, to remove the burnt bamboo clusters that cause clearing issues.
She added that the machinery was also to be used to widen the verges by removing the hanging bamboo that also posed a threat to cars and pedestrians.
Long-term renovation works would include the repairing of the rails throughout the perimeter of the area by installing concrete PVC bollards and the removal of the damaged timber railings that have not withheld the constant sea blast and public use.
The minister said a sinkhole had been an issue for some time and the Ministry of Works’ Coastal Protection Unit had visited the sinkhole on several occasions and was in the process of finding a solution to this problem.
Rambharat: Flood claims from
farmers estimated at $600,000
Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat, in response to a question from Mark, said the ministry estimated that claims from Penal farmers as a result of recent excessive rains and flooding would be in the vicinity of $600,000.
He said the ministry had received 36 claims from farmers in the Penal area, 23 of which were from registered farmers.
He said this area, which is usually under water in the rainy season, was used in the dry season by about 36 farmers. He said as a result of excessive rain on two occasions, and flooding, ministry officials visited the area but because it was still under water it was difficult to verify the claims.
He said the Government had allocated $9 million in this fiscal year for the settlement of such claims.
In response to another question from Mark, on the rice industry being “on the verge of collapse”, Rambharat said the Government was committed to supporting a rice industry of a particular size and to provide financial assistance in this regard.
He said rice was the most supported and subsided agricultural commodity in the country.
He said reports about the impending “collapse” of the industry have been around for many years, going back to the days of Caroni Ltd.
He said the local market for rice had changed substantially owing to reducing interest in white rice (which the local farmers produce) and the desire for parboiled rice.
The Government had also approved a private sector project to develop a rice parboiling plant in Couva, which is on the way.
He said the expectation is that local rice produced by Trinidad and Tobago farmers and imported rice from Guyana would be used as the stock material in that plant.
Imbert: NIB reports
to be tabled soon
Finance Minister Colm Imbert, in response to a question from Mark, said the NIB 2019 and 2020 annual reports “were under review and would be tabled in Parliament shortly”.
The minister said the reports, which were submitted to the ministry, contained matters of policy outside of the purview of the National Insurance Board.
“They are Government policy matters. As a result, a sub-committee of Cabinet is reviewing these reports to see where the NIB has deviated from Government policy so that appropriate arrangements can be made. We expect that within a month that exercise would be completed,” Imbert said.
Questioned further by Mark, he said the matters of policy were the registration of Venezuelan migrants for National Insurance and the registration of self-employed persons—“two matters on which there is no definitive Government decision, other than at this point in time the registration of Venezuelan migrants and self-employed persons is not permitted”.