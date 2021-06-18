Mad rush at supermarkets

IT was a Christmas Eve-like atmosphere in supermarkets yesterday as people rushed out to stock up on supplies for the Labour Day and Father’s Day weekend during which curfew hours have been extended.
During today which marks the Labour Day holiday and Father’s Day which is tomorrow, people are only permitted to be outdoors between the hours of 5.01 a.m. to 10.01 a.m.
The curfew in effect on these days is 10.02 a.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.
Even though there was a plea by Supermarket Association president Rajiv Diptee not to crowd the supermarkets yesterday, he said most of his member stores described the last-minute rush like “Christmas Eve”.
“Just as I anticipated, the rush happened. In my view, the supermarkets should have been allowed to operate over the weekend, because when curfew implementations are being enforced, there is a trend to rush to the supermarkets.
“This is not good, especially when the country is trying to decrease the Covid-19-positive cases and fatalities,” Diptee said.
Long lines were seen at Massy Stores, Mandalay Gardens in Arima, from 10 a.m. as people rushed to grab their last-minute items.
Security guards at the front door ensured that the establishment was not crowded at any given time and kept reminding people to socially distance themselves.
At Massy St Ann’s and Maraval the car parks were filled and long lines were observed as people waited to get into the supermarkets.
The Express spoke with citizen Monica Riley outside Massy at Saddle Road, Maraval, who said she opted to stand in the long line as she had run out of cooking items for the weekend.
“I do not understand why persons are rushing to the supermarkets as it’s only two days it would be closed for. When I went inside and saw some people’s trolleys it was more alcoholic beverages and luxury items they were stocking up on. Persons should just be coming to pick up essentials and not causing unnecessary long lines,” Riley lamented.
Super spreader
At Tru Valu Valpark and Long Circular there were longer than usual lines, however social distancing was being observed.
The scenario was the same at JTA Supermarket in South.
Across at Xtra Foods in Grand Bazaar and Chaguanas the lines were being managed with the help of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service officers (TTPS).
One customer who did not want to be named said the lines at Xtra Foods at Grand Bazaar moved quickly and police officers ensured law and order was maintained at all times.
“Persons were stocking up on packs of chicken, snacks, toiletries, laundry detergent and cleaning supplies,” the customer said.
Several persons in East and South Trinidad also reported bumper-to-bumper traffic to get into the respective supermarket car parks.
In a news release yesterday, the TTPS stated that supermarkets and mini-marts are not allowed to be open this weekend. However, pharmacies are allowed to operate between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.
The car parks of popular pharmacies like SuperPharm and Starlite were filled.
At SuperPharm in Diego Martin citizen John Daily said, “Whatever Covid spread they were hoping to avoid this weekend is definitely happening, as there are too many people in the pharmacies and supermarkets, just look at the traffic on the nation’s road, it’s a total mess and the authorities did not think this out properly.”
Gas stations
The National Petroleum Marketing company (NP) in a social media advisory said 43 out of its 80 service stations and Quik Shoppes in the NP network will be closed today but all other stations will operate from 6 a.m.-9a.m.
Also, the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) in a notice yesterday said there will be no service this weekend. Regular scheduled services will resume on Monday.