FORTY-FIVE oilfield workers stranded in Mexico have written to the President and Prime Minister pleading for permission to return home.
The workers who are employed on drilling and exploration in Cuidad Del Carmen, say their return flight was already chartered and they were now awaiting a response from National Security Minister Stuart Young.
The men have written to the authorities and are awaiting a response.
In a series of voice notes sent to the Express, the men begged to return home.
“I am one of the guys stranded in Mexico right now and I am at great risk. There is a storm headed our way. We are in a high risk country. The murder capital of the world is in Mexico. And we are pleading to Mr Young....please Mr Young please. We begging you. We are taxpayers. Our children falling back in school. Our wives at home crying and begging. They need our help as husbands and fathers at home. Please, we do as much as we can for our country,” one worker said.
In another message, the voices were heard pleading for help. The men chanted, “We want to come home, we want to come home.”
Another worker said, “We are stranded, isolated in a hotel right now. I am begging Mr Young and Mr Rowley to bring us home. My family, my children crying. I sick and frustrated....three months I here. Hear our cries and our voices. We begging, begging you. We here too long. Why you not giving us that grant to come back? We come here to pay dues to our country.”
Emotionally exhausted
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the workers said before going to Mexico, they were working on a drilling installation located in Trinidad for over five years and were later offered the opportunity to work on a drilling installation in Mexico during the start-up phases.
The group departed on March 6 and was expected to commence work three days later.
“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation, we were unable to return home on our scheduled date some 28 days later,” the letter stated.
But close to 90 days later, the workers said they were waiting on approval from the Trinidad and Tobago Government to return home.
“We the workers are psychically, mentally, spiritually and emotionally exhausted by not being granted the approval date to return to our families and loved ones. Our families are also greatly affected by this unfortunate situation,” the letter stated.
The workers stated that their employer had already chartered a flight and made the request to the government for their safe return home.
The letter stated, “We do sympathise with all Trinbagonians that can’t return to their home country around the world. Our job dictates that we are under strict HSE (Health, Safety and Environment) guidelines, have been confined in our environment for close to 90 days and are low risk in terms of Covid contraction.”
The workers pleaded with the government allow them to return home as they were essential and tax-paying workers who played a critical part in delivering the nation’s energy sector revenue over the last five to ten years.
The Trinidad and Tobago borders were closed to nationals and non-nationals at midnight on March 22 to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Young has said there were approximately 330,000 nationals currently outside of Trinidad and Tobago and the Ministry of National Security had since received requests for exemptions from persons stranded in several countries.
Young said it was the Government’s intention to allow all its citizens to return home.
He said nationals will be required to make their own flight arrangements and will be quarantined on return home.