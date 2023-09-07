“DON’T THINK it was dumb luck after a few rolls of toilet paper that she got to the top of her game. She was kind as she was talented and seemingly able to connect with anyone, anywhere and command any room.”
So said Jesse Boocock as he eulogised his mother, former Calypso Queen and gospel singer Denyse Plummer-Boocock, during her funeral service at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, yesterday.
Plummer’s funeral featured a mix of calypso and soca, tassa, drums and mas and, according to mas designer Brian Mac Farlane’s summation, “I saw Denyse in every aspect of this event today.”
The service began around 10 a.m. with the National Anthem rendered by Len “Boogsie” Sharp, followed by an opening prayer along with a classical performance of “To God be the Glory” by Wendell Constantine.
This appeared to have set the tone of Plummer’s send-off which was skilfully woven into Trinidad’s Carnival and gospel culture, creating a hybrid celebration which included everyone.
For a while, an outsider stepping into Queen’s Hall would not have known it was a funeral.
As Gospel Minister Sean Daniel and Company took the stage with “Time of Praise”, some people, slowly at first, began standing up and clapping to the music.
Within minutes, the hall erupted into what appeared to be a fete-type atmosphere.
“Oh my gosh, she would have loved this, she would have loved this,” said attendee Karen Young.
“The vibes nice,” said another onlooker as soca artiste Neil “Iwer” George was seen standing and dancing to the music.
Representing the Government were Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, Planning and Development Minister Pennelope Beckles and Minister in the Housing Ministry Adrian Leonce.
World’s greatest
“Mom was a remarkable woman of honesty and integrity, class and elegance and family and God,” Jesse Boocock said, adding, “She always kept close to her siblings and the Plummers were an integral part of our upbringing.
“Those who knew mom well knew her lack of tolerance for nonsense and her father’s sweet, soft affection not just for people, but for animals,” he added.
He recalled that his mother worked and travelled a lot, but always made time for home and family and the commitments that came with both.
“She was not content with being the world’s greatest calypsonian but the world’s greatest mom,” he said.
Describing the purity of her soul, he said: “I could not even watch Animal Planet because a gazelle might be having a bad day and I’d have to change the channel.”
He said even before she gave her life to God there had always been a constant goodness about her. “Her brand was love. It’s what she represented. She enjoyed making people feel special. She was a hard worker and she loved what she did and she loved her country. She sought inspiration from people like Martin Luther King and Princess Diana. She loved Celine Dion and Elvis Presley. She was a sucker for country music and old love songs. Always singing at you songs I had never heard of,” he added.
“She really impressed me when she cut out the drinking and the smoking. Those habits are tough to kick after over 40 years, but she did it cold turkey and she turned her life over to Jesus. Can I get an amen?” he asked.
“AMEN,” the crowd shouted back.
“What else can I say? I loved my mom in the last days. We cuddled a lot. We listened to soft gospel, music surrounded by flowers and stuffed animals and yes, her three real dogs were there. Always at the foot of the bed, I’m also truly happy she was able to meet and spend time with our daughter and her first granddaughter, Juliana. She’s already an entertainer just like Nanaboo,” he said, as his voice finally started cracking.
“We’ll hold you in our hearts forever. I love you, mom,” he said.
Down-to-earth mom
His younger brother, Robert Boocock, was next.
“I never met anyone more down-to-earth than mom. She was a spirit carved out of the fabric of this nation,” he said.
“Without adversity, without discrimination, without prejudice... mom’s music would not have created the impact it did to so many people’s lives,” he said.
He too mentioned Plummer’s struggles entering the calypso fraternity.
“Sometimes God gives you blessings in ways you can’t understand in the moment, Sometimes it comes in a form of toilet paper. So the oranges and harsh words disguised as hate when in actuality it could be the catalyst that lights your passion and fire for life,” he said.
“There’s no combination of words I could put on this page to describe the impact my mom had on my life, the life of my family and perhaps, in her own special way this country. She was the most vibrant, animated and passionate woman I’ve ever known,” he said.
“Never have I seen someone faced many trials and tribulations, as she had and still come out with a smile. She was truly one of a kind.”
Incredible Denyse
“I saw Denyse in every aspect of this event today,” said mas designer Brian Mac Farlane, in his tribute.
“Incredible. She was absolutely incredible. She made a pathway for all women as she went through a lot to achieve as she was the one that received all the toilet paper and oranges and everything, but she made it a lot easier for all those who came behind her. She was an incredible person,” he said.
He recalled the visit to Trinidad and Tobago by the former US secretary of state, retired General Colin Powell, in April 2011 when Plummer had been tasked with rendering both the Trinidad and Tobago anthem and the American anthem.
Mac Farlane said following the rendering of the American anthem, Powell said he wanted to meet her.
He recalled, “He told her that she gave them the best rendition of the American anthem he had ever heard.
“She was very elated about that,” he said.