PARENTS, residents and vendors are pleading with authorities to address a situation where a “violent” mentally ill man is causing distress at St Michael’s Anglican Primary School in Princes Town and throughout the wider community.
The man, who positions himself daily at the front of the school, has been deemed by several to be a serious threat to the well-being of children and locals alike.
Parents and business owners claim that he has caused physical altercations and even damage to nearby businesses and property.
And as these concerns arise, many say they are desperate for action.
“I have personally witnessed his antics in terms of use of vulgar language and a few weeks ago with another one of those characters chasing around the front of the school with big stones threatening to harm each other,” said Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) president Joseph Warner on Monday.
Warner said that female teachers were fearful to walk outside the school.
Parent Michael Trotman added that parents were afraid to voice the issue given the man’s violent history.
“This guy is just messing up the place, children see a mad man they keep away. But he is a mess, a pest. Some of the parents are kind of afraid to talk about it, because they are afraid he will make them out, because he was an ex-soldier and he knows karate.
“The Ministry of Education has to look after the kids and them, you can’t wait till something happens and then come to do something about it. You have to be serious, children are very important,” said Trotman on Monday.
The man has also been said to cause damage to nearby businesses with local businessman Atiba Gosine saying his food stall is affected every morning.
Similarly plant store owner, Shanty Balkissoon, said that her produce is often stolen or defaced by the individual.
“When he comes across me he picks up what he wants because I have a fruit stall as well and he comes picking apples, figs, washing his hands, and breaking up my plants. Sometimes when I come the plants are there and the pots are there. Sometimes he will come and do what he wants at night,” she said.
In the hands of the police
In response to TV6 reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh on Monday, Minister of Education, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, stated the ministry had no personnel who can remove such a person from the vicinity of the school and that school administration would rely on law enforcement to for his removal.
But speaking to the Express on Tuesday, chairman of the Princes Town Regional Corporation, Gowrie Roopnarine, said that he was aware of the issue and that police had been challenged in removing the man in question.
“…Quite a few people have gotten their cars damaged with that…Sometimes this gentleman has a big piece of iron in his hands.
“The most the police could do is warn him but there is nothing they could do in term so take him up and keep him at the station. I have discussed this with the Princes Town police many times and they and all are very challenged with this matter,” he said.
Roopnarine said that he was unsure of whether or not the man was considered homeless as he was mostly seen by passers-by throughout the Princes Town centre throughout the day.
He said that the Regional Corporation however, had no authority to remove homeless people from the streets and that this responsibility fell on the Ministry of Social Development.
However, when contacted on Tuesday the Minister of Social Development and Family Services, Donna Cox, told the Express that the ministry did not have the capability to remove persons off the streets and that the issue was a matter for the police.
Social Welfare officers, she added, were not trained to handle anyone suffering from severe mental health issues.
“He is known by the staff of the Princes Town office. I am informed that he regularly visits the office and curses and threatens the staff. On many occasions they called the police,” she said in a WhatsApp message yesterday.
The Express yesterday contacted the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to ask if it were aware of this issue and if any action would be taken.
No immediate response was received.