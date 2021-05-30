‘Major fracture’ between NCRHA, Couva doctors

IN the middle of a major crisis of hundreds of deaths and new Covid-19 cases there’s a “major fracture” within the medical fraternity of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA).
The Couva Hospital, where critically ill Covid patients are taken care of, falls under the NCRHA.
At the centre of the “major fracture”, words used by doctors to describe the current situation, is NCRHA chief executive Davlin Thomas.
And doctors who stand in opposition to NCRHA management have been given a gag order by the board.
Several doctors contacted the Express yesterday to express their concern following the directive given by senior management at a meeting last week.
The instruction to stay silent came after 11 heads of department at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) wrote to the NCRHA board led by Steve De Las requesting an enquiry into the rotation of their colleagues out of Couva Hospital. They also called for an apology.
Doctors say the news release issued by the NCRHA on Saturday stating that there was a 60 per cent decrease in mortality rate at the Couva Hospital came as a “slap in the face” to the senior team.
Doctors are also of the view that there are attempts to sweep their concerns under the carpet and in time everything will be forgotten.
Doctors told the Express that while Thomas is in the firing line there are others doctors in the NCRHA who are also involved in the controversial decisions being taken.
“They are allowing politics to take precedence over best practice medicine. It is an embarrassment to the medical fraternity given the clinical portfolios they currently hold,” said a doctor.
The doctors have called for the NCRHA to explain the statistics issued on Saturday and also for the board to address their letter.
Unchallenged release
Disgruntled doctors say it is astonishing that the NCRHA release issued on Saturday which spoke to a decrease in deaths at Couva Hospital since the team was transferred was not challenged before being issued.
Doctors added that in an attempt to bolster the new team at Couva hospital there is now “expeditious support” with human resource of all facets and equipment in eight days that were not previously available.
“It’s important to note that at the advent of this recent surge, when the Couva Hospital was the sole institution admitting the sickest Covid-19 patients along with Caura Hospital, Arima General Hospital always stood protected and always received better and more expeditious support” from the authorities, said a doctor.
Doctors said there is also inequity in how various institutions are treated under the NCRHA.
“It is a deep travesty that when doctors and nurses are sacrificing and devotedly caring for Covid-19 patients they are being treated with disrespect and flagrant disregard. They are hoping that this will eventually become stale news but the doctors will never forget the injustice taking place and the divisions being created at this crucial time,” said a doctor.
Doctors told the Express they are patiently waiting to see whether any explanation will be forthcoming from the CEO and NCRHA board.
CMO: Nothing untoward
Last Saturday Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram distanced the Health Ministry from the claim by the NCRHA that there was a 60 per cent decrease in deaths since a new medical team moved into the Couva Hospital.
Parasram said the Covid-19 death rate nationally remains more or less the same and therefore a decrease at one institution means an increase at another.
He also said “nothing untoward” has been found to indicate any lapses in care.
The Express has tried unsuccessfully to get a comment on this ongoing issue from the NCRHA board.