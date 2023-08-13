Make commission effective or scrap it

Former Integrity Commission chairman Kenneth Gordon says the commission should be scrapped if the problems that plague it are not addressed.
In a telephone interview on Friday, Gordon—who was Integrity Commission chairman from 2011 to 2014—lamented that during his tenure, the commission did “Herculean” work with respect to national consultations and creating The Integrity in Public Life Amendment Bill 2014, which was submitted to the government but was never accepted and implemented.
He said had this been done, the “mess” that exists today with respect to the Integrity Commission and the imbroglio surrounding Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and the declaration of his Tobago townhouse would not have occurred.
“Integrity is something that you have to live, you know, it is not something that you can pick up when you go to a meeting. It’s got to be a part of your existence. Unless you have an Integrity Commission that has the strength, that has the authority to act and really deal with issues and avoid politicking, like you’ve had in the Integrity Commission when the deputy chairman resigned on a matter of strong principle, couldn’t be faulted with what he had done.
“He acted out of absolutely strong principles. He resigned over an issue where the chairman clearly acted improperly, but if you do not give the Integrity Commission the authority to really do their job, you shouldn’t, because you are misrepresenting something that you are not living with,” he said.
Gordon said he was not directing his comment at the present commission or anyone in particular but on a matter of principle.
“You either make your Integrity Commission effective, give it the tools to get the job done as other people who are suffering these problems abroad, amending their Constitutions. We can do that or scrap it,” he said.
Gordon said governments have treated the Integrity Commission “very badly”, in terms of not responding to recommendations made, and this has been a big part of the problem.
“First of all, the problems that we’ve had, there was the intention of altering all this when we had a national consultation session with a number of different people; we had hundreds of people who were involved in this—how are we going to change the document which existed at the time? How are we going to change that, that would take up the weaknesses of the (Integrity in Public Life Act),” said Gordon.
He said one of the recommendations was to establish enforcement of the provisions of Section 5 and Section 34 because these gave the commission the power to authorise investigations and summon witnesses.
“If that had been accepted, they would have been able to deal with all of the issues, or most of the issues, which have been raised,” he told the Sunday Express.
Gordon said the commission had also strongly argued about the amendment to Section 32 to include provisions as it makes illegal a number of corrupt activities which are not currently captured under the legislation.
Gordon said the Integrity in Public Life Amendment Bill 2014 was done together with the deputy chief parliamentary counsel who worked with them for many hours.
“To this day, nine years after, that has never been acknowledged or responded to. We know it is there, they received it. But they have never responded to all these recommendations which had they been addressed, we would not be in the mess we are in today,” he said.
“This is the essence of why the Government has to take so much responsibility for this because they had recommendations there, if had they been acted upon, would have averted all of this. You don’t have to take my word, the documents are there. Like so many other things, we are in this mess because we have not been acting maturely and taking the recommendations,” he added.
Gordon said one could ask the question whether or not the recommendations were deliberately ignored.
Asked about the declaration forms, Gordon said: “The forms, by and large, are represented accurately in terms of the comments being made in the newspapers and the way they have it there, unless you amend it, you will always get into trouble because the commission doesn’t have the power to go beyond certain lengths at this time, but if you had amended it, that would not had arisen.”