Make probe public

THE Government-appointed investigation into the deaths of underwater welders Fyzal Kurban, Kazim Ali Jnr, Yusuf Henry and Rishi Nagassar must be made public in its “entirety” and must be laid in Parliament for scrutiny.
This is the demand of the Opposition United National Congress (UNC).
Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally, an attorney, said yesterday all efforts must be made to protect the report from corruption. He also said the 45-day delivery period was “too long” and opened the way for the process to be influenced.
The Opposition is also sticking to its objection to inclusion of former Energy Chamber chairman, Eugene Tiah, to the team probing the incident in which the four divers were sucked into No 36 Seariser pipeline at Berth 6, Pointe-a-Pierre, on February 25.
The five-member team was announced last week by Energy Minister Stuart Young and is chaired by attorney Shiv Sharma, with members Tiah, subsea specialist Gregory Wilson and one representative each from Shell and BP (not limited to local operations).
The team is tasked with probing the circumstances under which the divers lost their lives while carrying out an underwater operation for Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd. The men worked for a private company, LMCS Ltd, which was owned by Ali Jnr’s family and had been contracted by Paria which has since cut ties with LMCS.
One diver attached to the team, Christopher Boodram, was rescued and has survived. An overwhelming public call has gone out for clear answers on the incident, while the Opposition is among those calling for the board of Paria to be fired.
Speaking at the UNC’s weekly news conference, Rambally said while there is no legal requirement for the Paria board chaired by Newman George to step down, it would be the correct thing to do.
He expressed concern that the board’s presence could influence the report and noted the overall view of the Opposition that the report was not truly independent and confidence could not be placed in it.
Rambally stated: “I want to make the point here that there is no automatic culpability attributed to the LMCS, the immediate employer of the divers, who was an independent contractor employed by Paria. The courts have determined, time and again, that although generally a person is not responsible for the negligence of an independent contractor employed by him, such is not the case where the work involved is an extra-hazardous and inherently dangerous operation creating special risks of harm. In such situations, the person who orders the work to be done cannot relieve himself from liability by employing someone else to do it and he is just as responsible for the negligence of an independent contractor as if he had done the work himself.”
‘No rescue, just recovery’
The Opposition again accused Paria of failing to seek to save the divers’ lives in a timely manner.
Rambally pointed to the subsea nature of the operation in which the divers were involved and said under the circumstances and the increased, special dangers created by the environment in which they were required to work, Paria had a duty of “reasonable care” towards their lives. “This was an accident occurring in a more or less enclosed space, deep under water. The question was, was there sufficient safety mechanisms in place and more importantly, were these readily available in the event of an emergency?,” Rambally asked.
“If they had a plan, they did not put it into practice. Clearly not even a knee-jerk response. We would have been glad for a knee jerk response. In fact, there was no timely response at all,” he added.
Rambally said “no one was saying anything” and, going on reports, there were questions as to why Paria appeared unwilling to facilitate a rescue, including by volunteer teams.
“What we have not seen to date is the adoption and/or implementation of a Crisis Management and Emergency Operations Plan which ought to have already been in place,” Rambally said.
“It ought to have been designed by Paria to maximise human survival and preservation of property, minimise danger,
restore normal operations of the company, and assure responsive communications,” he added.
He said this plan “ought to have been ready and set in operation whenever a natural or induced emergency affecting the company reaches proportions that cannot be handled by established measures”.
“A crisis may be sudden and unforeseen, or there may be varying periods of warning. This plan is supposed to be sufficiently flexible to accommodate contingencies of all types, magnitudes, and durations,” Rambally said.
The Opposition said it must be probed whether Paria failed to have in place “policies and procedures which prevent personnel from promptly and/or adequately rescuing a diver” and/or failed to “maintain and monitor security cameras to provide real-time information which could assist in recovery”.
It must also be ascertained whether the company “failed to provide the means to the divers to remain for a reasonable period of time whilst rescue efforts were deployed”.
Horrific treatment
The UNC has maintained that Paria’s treatment of the deceased divers’ families was inhumane and Rambally listed several gestures which he said were lacking on behalf of the State-owned company.
The Chaguanas West MP said, according to information, including from attorneys representing the families, Paria is yet to assist even as funerals for the fallen divers have started.
“Even if the assistance is not required, the offer may be a step toward building a relationship,” Rambally said.
“Common humanity dictates that when people are in grief, or facing the possibility of the death of a loved one, you go to them,” Rambally said.
“Physically go and meet them. Tell them what information you have so far. Offer some solace and support,” he said.
He said during their ordeal, humanitarian requirements that should have been met by Paria were not extended, including providing the grieving families with personal contact and timely information and a private space within which they may have waited in relative comfort.
He said instead, Paria executives “stayed locked up all cosy and dry inside their offices while the families were outside in the rain and sun in the car park”.
Rambally said Paria showed no “corporate conscience” nor any idea of “best practice”.