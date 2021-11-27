MAKE VACCINES MANDATORY

Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death rate will continue to remain high until the infection rate decreases and more people get vaccinated, says Dr Aroon Naraynsingh, medical director of private hospital Medical Associates.
Naraynsingh said critical anti-viral and anti-inflammatory drugs are also required in the management and care of Covid-19 patients, and credits this to the success of the treatment of patients at Medical Associates’ Chaguanas facility.
Medical Associates is the only hospital with a private ward for Covid-19 patients, and this can only be accessed by those who can afford to fork out thousands of dollars.
In an interview with the Sunday Express at Medical Associates, St Joseph hospital last Friday, Naraynsingh said the majority of Covid-19 patients treated at the hospital have survived, except two elderly females.
The first was a 93-year-old woman who was partly vaccinated.
She had gotten her first shot and died less than two weeks after receiving her second shot.
The second person who died was an 81-year-old woman who was paralysed and unvaccinated.
Naraynsingh said these patients came in ill and were on oxygen all the time, and their condition deteriorated. The hospital, he said, has a maximum bed capacity of ten to treat Covid-19 patients, and this was quickly being saturated.
He said there is capacity to care for two patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Patients’ stay at the hospital varies from few days to up to two weeks, and the majority of persons seeking medical care range from middle-aged to elderly, he said.
Naraynsingh said the high infection rate has also seen an increase in patients and calls to the private hospital.
“My ICU is prepared for full treatment.
“If it becomes overwhelming, we would not take anymore patients. We have refused many patients because we don’t have the space. We get a lot of calls, but we can’t take because we are already saturated. Sometimes people call and when they are informed of the cost, they say they cannot afford and sometimes they could but there is no space,” he said.
Naraynsingh said the death rate is as a result of the infection rate and how well it is controlled will determine it.
He said it is in the hands of the people to follow the guidelines and get vaccinated.
Phased mandatory vaccination ► sub head ◄
Naraynsingh said the plus side of people getting infected and surviving Covid-19 is that they now have the antibodies.
However, he said it is still important for them to get vaccinated after three months because the antibody levels begin to drop.
“Vaccination is important in keeping the infection rate under control, but we still have a massive part of the population that are unvaccinated. And if you look at the statistics, it shows that ill people are by far the majority who are unvaccinated,” he said.
“When you have an increase in the infection rate, especially among the unvaccinated, you are going to have an increase in deaths,” he added.
“The infection rate started to climb about two weeks ago. I’m expecting that the death rate will stay high for a little while until our infection rate starts to drop,” said Naraynsingh.
Asked if he thinks mandatory vaccination was the way to go, Naraynsingh said yes, adding it can be done in a phased manner.
He said medical workers should be vaccinated.
“I don’t see how a healthcare professional couldn’t be vaccinated because the death rate is showing up in healthcare workers as well,” he said.
“If we as a people were 90 per cent vaccinated, I think we would be in a much better place,” he added.
Naraynsingh said Medical Associates has achieved 100 per cent vaccination of all staff at both its St Joseph and Chaguanas hospitals.
Naraynsingh lamented that it appears people do not value the information being given to them.
“It’s the education of the people and maybe they don’t value what is being put to them with regards to being vaccinated. I think quite a few don’t believe what they hear coming from the authorities although the information is good information, but they have a belief from some other source, whatever it is, and that’s a major thing,” he said.
► sub head ◄ Prepare
yourselves
Naraynsingh said Medical Associates utilises anti-viral and anti-inflammatory drugs in its Covid-19 treatment.
“They are expensive drugs and, in my view, they should be used fairly liberally to get patients better faster,” he said.
He said if these drugs are not being used in the public healthcare system, it may be a contributing factor to the death rate.
However, he noted new drugs are being produced now that cost less, and hopefully this country will be able to get them.
The first anti-viral drug used at Medical Associates is called Remdesivir. The second is Tocilizumab—an anti-inflammatory drug which Naraynsingh said helps prevent the lungs from collapsing.
He said when inflammation of any tissue is dampened, then the tissue could work close to normal.
Naraynsingh said he manages ICU patients on the ventilator, but he has not done it for Covid-19 patients.
However, he said based on information he received from doctors in Covid-19 management, he knows the virus can render a patient in a totally grave position.
“This virus hits the lungs fairly hard. When the inflammation of the lung is overwhelming, the body cannot survive. These drugs are to prevent you from reaching there,” he said.
He said it is difficult to get these drugs and the hospital imports when necessary.
Asked if he was satisfied with the Government’s Covid-19 response, he said: “I am not unhappy, but I feel we need to have more access to the necessary drugs. I think that is the only issue really and I’m not sure that they are given as liberally and I can understand it, it is difficult to get the drugs and it is very expensive.”
He said the public healthcare system had managed well, and credited the medical staff for trying their best.
Naraynsingh said he believes that every person will eventually get infected with Covid-19 and persons should prepare themselves to fight it.
“I have a strong belief that everybody is going to get this virus. You could delay it by doing whatever you do and follow whatever you follow, but whether it be six months, a year, two years, I strongly feel that everybody will get the virus, but you have to prepare yourself for getting the virus,” he said.