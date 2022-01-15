Making a name for herself

“We are going to keep our public servants working and we are going to keep paying them.”
That’s the position of Tobago House of Assembly Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Faith B.Yisrael.
“We are not convinced that those in Trinidad have the authority to do it, anyway,” B.Yisrael, 43, said in an interview with the Sunday Express last Friday on the Government’s proposed vaccination policy and other matters.
Following is the Q&A with B.Yisrael.
1. How did you get the surname B.Yisrael?
By marriage... my ex-husband’s last name was “Ben Yisrael”, which means “son of Israel”—which of course would not work for me... the equivalent is bat Yisrael (daughter of Israel), I didn’t want to go with that either... so I decided to just go with “B.Yisrael”, where the “B” would represent my maiden name “Brebnor”, but also hold true to the Hebrew Israelite tradition (loosely).
2. Is there a story behind your name ‘Faith’?
The name “Faith” came because my mom had a pretty difficult pregnancy, so when it got to the point where I was born and I was healthy and will survive, my mom and grandmother decided they had to name me Faith. I am my mother’s only child and she has vowed to never go through that process ever again.
3. Where did you grow up in Tobago? What can you share about your family and childhood?
I was born at the Scarborough General Hospital. I grew up in a little village called Belle Garden. It’s a fishing village known for culture, dance. I had an interesting but enjoyable childhood, I grew up in an extended home with my mom, aunts, uncles, grandparents. My mother was a pre-school teacher.
4. What schools did you attend and what was your goal?
My education was right in the village at Belle Garden. I went to the Belle Garden Early Childhood Centre and then the Belle Garden Anglican School. Then I went to the then Roxborough Composite School and then to Signal Hill Senior Comprehensive for Sixth Form. From there I went on a Tobago House of Assembly scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh, where my undergrad was in neuroscience. I went in and completed the neuroscience Bachelor’s degree but instead of going to med school, after that I went into the Master of Public Health programme. I was blessed to have quite a bit of experience within the medical school system pursuing my undergraduate. I was able to experience surgeries and that kind of stuff. While going through that, I realised it wasn’t for me. I have a Master’s in Public Health, and then I went on to do a Doctor of Public Health.
5. Who is your biggest role model?
Dr Victor Snyder. He taught me that there was a solution to every problem, and I think that has shaped how I think about everything. I met Dr Ben Carson at a luncheon, and he highlighted the fact that in many instances we think it’s very difficult to achieve our goals because it will take too much time, when in fact the time will pass anyway and it’s up to us to decide what we are going to do with the time. That has helped me to weather a lot of storms because the time is going to pass anyway.
6. When did you first enter politics and why?
When I returned to Tobago after school and while working in the Division of Health and then Social Services, I realised that many decisions were made in this room known as Executive Council, which is the equivalent to Cabinet, and the people in there would make decisions which I found to be very strange. I decided back then I needed to get into that room.
Mr Watson Duke approached me on many occasions before I finally accepted to be part of the PDP (Progressive Democratic Patriots). I entered politics in 2016. Mr Duke had contested the national elections as an independent candidate in 2015, and then started the PDP in 2016 to contest the THA elections in 2017. I was the candidate for Goodwood/Belle Garden. I actually lost that seat by five votes.
7. Why the PDP?
I chose PDP because it is an organisation that has Tobago at heart, and the policies and issues are centred on Tobago issues, and I wasn’t seeing that hard-core in the other parties. I needed an organisation that was doing it for the love of Tobago.
8. You were first unsuccessful when you contested the 2017 THA election, but you didn’t back down and you served as a councillor. How was that experience?
In the THA a councillor is the equivalent of a senator in Trinidad, so it is an appointed person. So I served as a minority councillor, but I continued to serve the people on the ground even though I was not the assemblyman for the area. I continued to be a part of the community. Even though there were only three of us in the THA (Duke, Farley Augustine), our voices were very loud and we continued to represent what the people needed. We walked from Roxborough to Scarborough protesting the lack of public transportation, we swam from Tobago to Trinidad protesting the issues with the inter-island vessel. We did that because Tobagonians wanted us to speak on their issues. We didn’t give up because we knew our purpose.
9. What are your plans as THA Health Secretary? What are some immediate issues you intend to address?
I think our most immediate issue is the management of Covid, and I spent the last month or so doing a comprehensive assessment of our response in every facet. We will actually be making a large announcement probably [this] week about how we are treating the management of Covid on the island. I would also be shifting the conversation about vaccination. We need to ensure people have their questions answered instead of just trying to say “take the vaccine”.
My portfolio also encompasses Social Protection, and what we recognise from Covid is that people were not able the withstand what Covid brought, the economic, the social, the psychological issues. People were not ready to treat with that. So, Social Protection will assist people to identify what is happening and respond in a way to be productive, we are working very closely with this. So we are restructuring the Division in terms of the services we will be providing to ensure we have that kind of resilience on the island.
10. Are you vaccinated?
I am vaccinated. I am one of the first set that got vaccinated. I have been very public in my encouragement for vaccination. As a matter of fact, I spent almost all of last year doing public education, social media, speaking at various areas, schools, about vaccination. People have real questions and concerns. I have had people reach out to me and tell me they want to take the vaccine, but they are afraid they will die because of the information that they have been given. And when we walk through with them and talk with them and address their concerns, they have all gone ahead and taken the vaccines. So I think just trying to force people is not the route we should take.
11. What is your position on Government’s vaccination policy for public servants?
I don’t know that any politician has the authority to make a pronouncement like that on their own without changing the law. I cannot just wake up tomorrow and decide that I am sending home half of my work force because of some very random thing.
We are collecting data as to who is vaccinated and not vaccinated, so that we can decide how we move forward. That data will help us decide on what kind of education programme we go out with. That data will help us decide on where we go next.
We are going to keep our public servants working and we are going to keep paying them. From the data we have collected thus far... if we decide to send home those who are not vaccinated, we will have 50 per cent of our hospitals not showing up to work, 50 per cent of our Public Service not showing up to work. As a matter of fact, the 50 per cent that show up to work may not be paid because the 50 per cent who is at home is responsible for payments.
So we have to think a little bit more carefully about this kind of decision, and we in Tobago have decided we are got going to go down that road. We are not convinced that those in Trinidad have the authority to do it, anyway.
12. What happens if the Parliament legislates such a policy? Will there be a push-back in Tobago, or would the THA follow Government policy?
When we get to that road, when we get to that bridge, we will talk.
13. How did you feel on December 6, 2021, when the PDP swept the THA election?
We were just praying for at least eight seats, nine seats if we were lucky. So when we heard some of the early polls coming in, we were very surprised, very happy.
It was one of those moments when you were able to exhale. People would tell you that on the day after elections, on the 7th, the place felt like a weight had been lifted off the island.