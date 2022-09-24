TOBAGO House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has hired a battery of lawyers including a King’s Counsel (KC) threatening to haul Watson Duke before the courts for defamation.
The attorneys made it clear that if Duke, the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader and former THA chief secretary, continues making malicious and false defamatory comments about Augustine, interim injunctive relief will be sought from the court.
Attorney Kiel Taklalsingh issued the pre-action letter to Duke dated September 23, 2022 indicating the team of attorneys comprising himself, Stefan Ramkissoon, Rhea Khan and Anand Beharrylal KC represent Augustine and the claim relates to defamation for both slander and libel in relation to false and malicious words and/or allegations uttered by Duke at a news conference on September 15, 2022 at the PDP’s Barataria office where he accused Augustine of financial impropriety.
The attorneys stated that Augustine does not want to engage in any “petty squabbles” with Duke and advised that he “calm down”.
They also took jabs at Duke, pointing out that Augustine is a married man of good character with no criminal convictions whilst it was reported that Duke “have previously been convicted before the Magistrates’ Court of making or causing a false report to be made to fire officials and are presently before the Magistrates’ Court accused of sexual offences”.
Every comment and allegation Duke made about Augustine were itemised and refuted as false.
Roxborough Folk Performers
The letter also addressed the incident that sparked the bitter spat between Duke and Augustine—the Roxborough Folk group whom Duke claimed were “abandoned” in New York by the THA and left hungry as funds were not dispersed to the group.
The pre-action protocol letter stated that there is nothing preventing any private organisation from Tobago travelling to a foreign country to showcase the culture of Tobago.
It added that this does not automatically justify the payment of money on demand from any such private organisation from the public funds administered by a government body, let alone the THA.
The letter said proper procedures must be followed to determine whether monies could be paid for what is essentially a private venture and if so, how much should be paid.
The attorneys stated that any issue Duke raised in relation to paying money to the Roxborough Folk Performers Company should be seen in the context of transparency, accountability and following proper procedures in relation to the disbursement of public funds.
All falsehoods
Duke had called on Augustine to account for “large sums of cash” that he is taking to Tobago. The attorneys stated that this is false, as well as the allegation that Augustine was carrying a large amount of cash from Trinidad to Tobago
Duke’s claim that Augustine was awarding multi-million dollar contracts to Trinidad-based contractors and leaving Tobagonians to tender for smaller contracts was also deemed to be false.
Duke had called on Augustine to answer whether some contractors were given preferential treatment. The attorneys stated this was another false claim.
Duke said that Augustine was a reincarnation of the PNM and was like “Orville London on steroids”. Augustine’s lawyers also deemed this a falsehood.
Duke said that he received “intelligence” and was advised that Augustine and his friends had formed their own party which was to be registered with the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC). The attorneys stated this was false.
Retraction and apology
Duke had said that Augustine had paid the legal bills for the attorneys that were hired to represent him and the THA when former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi challenged Duke’s election as THA deputy chief secretary whilst still holding the portfolio as PSA head. He claimed his attorney was not paid. The attorneys said this was false.
The attorneys demanded that Duke provide a “full and unequivocal” retraction of the statements he made as well as an apology both in person at a press conference and in writing—to be posted on Facebook and published in the three daily newspapers—Trinidad Express, Guardian and Newsday.
They further demanded the removal of the video of Duke’s news conference from Facebook and a “clear and unequivocal undertaking enshrined in a court order with a penalty notice that you will not repeat the defamatory statements you have made or further defamatory statements of a similar nature against our client in the future, monetary compensation for injury caused to his reputation, feelings etc. including general damages, aggravated damages and exemplary damages for the defamatory statement, which is the subject of this pre action protocol letter”.
A 14-day deadline was provided for a response.
The attorneys also cautioned Duke about future comments he may make.