Malick: Two men die in hail of bullets

TWO men were killed in Malick when gunmen rolled up and sprayed bullets at a group and another man was murdered in Maloney on Saturday.

They are Bevon Grant, 23, Kunta Andrews, 39, and Anthony Sergeant, 58.

The killings began around 5.39 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up next to a group of people who were liming along Tenth Street in Malick.

Two men exited the car holding rifles and opened fire on the group, before returning to their vehicle.

In the aftermath, Andrews and Sergeant were among five persons who were shot.

The police and paramedics were notified and the injured, including two women, were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex at Mt Hope where Andrews and Sergeant died on arrival.

Police said among the survivors were a 30-year-old woman who was shot in the right leg, a 40-year-old woman who was shot in the face, and a 49-year-old man who was shot in the back and right arm.

When the Express visited the scene yesterday, residents of the area said they were shocked at the brazenness of the killers.

“There were children outside. These gunmen just roll up and spray at the group. One of the ladies who was shot was standing in front of like three children. That bullet she took, if she wasn’t standing there, they could have picked up easily and then it would be a different story we would be telling today. That was madness. These young fools want to run out with big guns and that they can’t control, and just spray because that is the easiest thing to do. But when they do that it’s innocent people who are picking up. Why do innocent people have to get killed or injured cause of whatever dispute you might have had with one man? That is a mad scene!” exclaimed one man who only gave his name as Russell.

Murder in Maloney

In an unrelated incident, Grant was shot dead while liming in a car park between Buildings 18 and 19 in Maloney Gardens.

According to police reports, about 8.25 p.m., a vehicle drove past Grant and one man exited the vehicle holding a gun.

The suspect shot Grant several times before returning to the vehicle and driving away.

Grant ran into the courtyard of Building 19 before a resident took him to Arima Hospital where he was declared dead.

Maloney police and investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II visited the scene and nine spent 9mm shells were recovered.

These incidents, along with the murder of Kyron Marcano in Claxton Bay, have pushed the 2022 murder toll to 414. The toll on September 10 last year was 265.

AS the debate continues to heat up with the public spat involving People's Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader and Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke and THA Chief Secretary and PDP deputy leader Farley Augustine comes word from the Roxborough Folk Performers Company that it received no money from the THA to assist it while on a cultural tour of New York.

AS budget day approaches, United National Congress (UNC) shadow energy minister David Lee has urged the present administration to eliminate the "fluff" and deliver something tangible that would help the nation.

At the UNC's news conference yesterday, Lee said: "The Opposition is here to demand accountability on behalf of all citizens of Trinidad and Tobago from the Prime Minister, who in our opinion, is on a political joyride that he calls an 'energy trip.'"

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday revealed he was hospitalised for "swine flu, and not Covid-19" at the Arima Hospital at the end of last month.

Speaking yesterday at the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association's (TTMA) 28th Annual Medical Research Conference, at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain, Deyalsingh said: "I did spend time at the Arima Hospital receiving treatment for swine flu, and not Covid-19. My only regret is I was not able to participate in the Independence festivities. I led the medical response. When you can see friends break bread and shake hands, which we could not have done for two years."

‘THIS IS A MAD SCENE’

‘THIS IS A MAD SCENE’

GUNMEN walked into a bar on Saturday night in St Margaret’s and sprayed bullets on patrons, killing one man.

The deceased is Kyron Marcano, 28, from Claxton Bay, St John Extension. He is the fifth man to be murdered at the weekend.

Police said gunmen entered the bar around 10.30 p.m. and opened fire on patrons, killing Marcano and wounding two other men.

