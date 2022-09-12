Malick: Two men die in hail of bullets

TWO men were killed in Malick when gunmen rolled up and sprayed bullets at a group and another man was murdered in Maloney on Saturday.
They are Bevon Grant, 23, Kunta Andrews, 39, and Anthony Sergeant, 58.
The killings began around 5.39 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up next to a group of people who were liming along Tenth Street in Malick.
Two men exited the car holding rifles and opened fire on the group, before returning to their vehicle.
In the aftermath, Andrews and Sergeant were among five persons who were shot.
The police and paramedics were notified and the injured, including two women, were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex at Mt Hope where Andrews and Sergeant died on arrival.
Police said among the survivors were a 30-year-old woman who was shot in the right leg, a 40-year-old woman who was shot in the face, and a 49-year-old man who was shot in the back and right arm.
When the Express visited the scene yesterday, residents of the area said they were shocked at the brazenness of the killers.
“There were children outside. These gunmen just roll up and spray at the group. One of the ladies who was shot was standing in front of like three children. That bullet she took, if she wasn’t standing there, they could have picked up easily and then it would be a different story we would be telling today. That was madness. These young fools want to run out with big guns and that they can’t control, and just spray because that is the easiest thing to do. But when they do that it’s innocent people who are picking up. Why do innocent people have to get killed or injured cause of whatever dispute you might have had with one man? That is a mad scene!” exclaimed one man who only gave his name as Russell.
Murder in Maloney
In an unrelated incident, Grant was shot dead while liming in a car park between Buildings 18 and 19 in Maloney Gardens.
According to police reports, about 8.25 p.m., a vehicle drove past Grant and one man exited the vehicle holding a gun.
The suspect shot Grant several times before returning to the vehicle and driving away.
Grant ran into the courtyard of Building 19 before a resident took him to Arima Hospital where he was declared dead.
Maloney police and investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II visited the scene and nine spent 9mm shells were recovered.
These incidents, along with the murder of Kyron Marcano in Claxton Bay, have pushed the 2022 murder toll to 414. The toll on September 10 last year was 265.