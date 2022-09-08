Mall blaze still under probe

THE fire that damaged the Plaza 2001 mall in Chaguanas last Saturday is still being investigated to determine the cause.
The majority of the damage was found at the back of the building, located at #10 Main Road, where the fire most likely started, Chief Fire Officer Arnold Bristo told the Express yesterday.
However, he has not yet received a final report on the incident.
According to Bristo, the majority of the fire’s damage was done to a number of shops towards the back of the building, including hair salons, barbershops and fabric stores.
The only damage to the other parts of the building was from water, he said.
Bristo said enquiries are ongoing and tenants at Plaza 2001 are now being questioned.
A number of tenants have reported thousands of dollars in damage.
One tenant told the Express she had lost more than $80,000 in supplies and equipment.
Manager of Plaza 2001 Nyla Lochan-Maharaj wrote the Express yesterday in response to a story published on Page 8, headlined “Store owner loses all in Chaguanas fire”, but she did not address claims that the fire may have been electrical.
“The fire and its occurrence is now subject to investigation by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service and the insurance companies,” said Lochan-Maharaj.
When the Express reached out to Lochan-Maharaj yesterday regarding the letter, all calls to her phone went unanswered.
—Kimoy Leon Sing