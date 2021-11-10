Police had to be called out to end a fiery protest in Mamoral, Central Trinidad, early yesterday.
Angry residents blocked the Mamoral Road with tyres, debris and trees as early as 5 a.m. before setting everything on fire.
This halted the flow of vehicular traffic.
Some residents held up placards that said “Fix We Road Now”, “MP Foster Cummings Where Are You”, and “MP Cummings Stop. Come Mamoral to Play Cards”.
Spokesperson for the residents, Gabriella Emmanuel, told the Express the protest was held to highlight their dissatisfaction with the poor condition of the road as well as the overall dilapidated infrastructure of the community.
She could not say how long the community has been battling with poor infrastructure, but said it has been an ongoing problem for years.
“For example, the last time this road was paved was over 25 to 30 years ago,” Emmanuel said.
No assurances have been given by the Ministry of Works or Works Minister Rohan Sinanan as to when their situation will be dealt with, she said.
“The only thing we heard was after writing to Tabaquite Member of Parliament Anita Haynes, she gave us feedback indicating she had written to Minister Sinanan but did not receive any feedback from him,” she added.
Residents plan to keep up protest action until something is done to alleviate their woes or their MP, Foster Cummings, reaches out to them and intervenes in getting the problem addressed.
Emmanuel said Cummings’ office had informed her of a scheduled meeting for a site visit on October 20 to assess the extent of damage to the road.
“On the ninth hour on the day itself, his office called and said, due to unforeseen circumstances, they would not be able to make it again. And from then to now, we haven’t heard anything from them though they indicated they would liaise with us and keep us informed as to when they will schedule another meeting. But we haven’t heard anything to date,” she said.
She said Cummings reached out to her via a third party, requesting photos and videos of the road, drainage and light pole numbers of the most severely affected areas, which she supplied.
But she never got a response.