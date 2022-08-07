MAMORAL RESIDENTS BEAT CABLE THIEVES

Fed up of cable thieves, Mamoral residents caught four yesterday morning, slapped them around, tied them with the same cables they tried to steal, and then handed them over to the Gran Couva police.
“We attacked with full force,” said a resident, who added that if other communities adopted a similar stance, the blatant theft of metals such as manhole covers and telephone cables would have stopped “a long time ago”.
The Sunday Express visited the small close-knit community yesterday and, although they knew what they did could land them in legal trouble, they said they were proud they took action.
Resident Ben Singh said he did not know anyone personally who was part of the vigilante group, but he knew what happened.
He said the lead-up to yesterday morning’s action by residents began on Friday around 4 a.m.
“Residents got up Friday around 4 a.m. and they saw that the bandits came in here to cut TSTT cable that morning, but they didn’t get through,” he said, adding that residents ran after them that morning, but they escaped.
He said, “The men come back on Friday night into Saturday morning and they began cutting down a pole to get at the cables, and you all would see one of the poles is still on the road.”
He said the four men arrived in a gold-coloured Nissan Tiida hatchback, and parked it in the centre of Mamoral Main Road Number Two around 1 a.m.
“We got an alarm,” he said.
He added that unknown to the thieves, residents began calling one another.
“They started to spread the news and everyone got up and got into action and we attacked with full force,” he said.
“We rush them and we hold them guys and them, and that was the position.”
Asked how the men sustained injuries, as were shown in a social media video hours later, he said he did not know, but suggested they may have fallen down several times.
“The cable-cutting thing going on all over the country and people are being affected by it and are talking about it.
“Everybody is talking about it and some of the bandits are being arrested, but some are not,” he said.
Another resident, who asked not to be named, said Mamoral Village is a small community, “with one way in and one way out”.
The Sunday Express also found the car allegedly used by the cable thieves yesterday.
Most of its windows had been smashed and its tyres punctured, while the body was dented. The headlight of the car had been smashed in. Near the car was a pole that had already been cut down, with most of its cables still attached.
At the site were two officers from the Gran Couva Police Station.
They had accompanied a wrecker to remove the car and were speaking to another resident at the time.
They would only confirm that the four suspects were in their custody.
Residents commended
President of the Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association Allan Ferguson yesterday commended the residents for apprehending the men.
“This morning, the country woke up to the news that four copper thieves were beaten by residents of Mamoral after they were caught in the act.
“While our association does not support violence in any form, we want to commend the residents for ensuring that the perpetrators were captured,” he said in a media release.
He said “for many months, our association has been calling and continues to call on persons to desist from stealing copper wires, manhole covers and other metals”.
He said he would say more tomorrow at a news conference at 10.30 a.m.