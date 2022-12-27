Homicide officials are investigating the murder of 26-year-old Akeil Antoine.
Antoine, of Mt D’Or Road in Champs Fleurs, was fatally shot yesterday morning while liming along the roadway near his home.
The Express was told that around 1 a.m. Antoine was with a group of friends along the roadway of Hill Top Drive, off Mt D’Or Road, when a masked man approached the group.
The suspect singled out Antoine, before shooting him several times.
The suspect then fled the scene on foot.
Persons in the area who observed the shooting notified the police and paramedics, and the 26-year-old was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.
However, he died while undergoing treatment.
Sgt Ramoutar and a team of officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations as well as the Northern Division Task Force Area West visited the scene.
This incident has pushed the murder toll up to 595. The comparative for the same period in 2021 was 444.