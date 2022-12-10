Man, 44, suspected to have drowned in river

THE body of a 44-year-old man was found in a river in Maraval on Thursday morning.

According to police reports, around 6.45 a.m. on Thursday, residents of La Seiva Road observed the body of a man lying face down at the bank of the La Seiva River.

An alarm was raised and a resident of the area, who is a police officer attached to the Mounted Branch, responded.

The officer was able to remove the man from the water.

Attempts to resuscitate the man, Darryl Greaves, failed.

A report was subsequently made to the St Clair Police Station, and a team of officers led by Sgt Harrypersad, Cpl Lee, PC McMillian and WPC Cabie of the St Clair CID responded.

A laceration was observed on the head of the deceased and, as a result, a post-mortem was ordered to confirm the cause of death.

This is expected to take place next week at the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park.

When the Express visited the scene residents of the area said that Greaves was known to sit on the bridge above the river on mornings to see the sunrise.

“He was a sweet man. Always saying good morning, and was always kind to everyone here. He takes a drink in the morning and read his papers and things like that. I don’t know. They said he had a wound to his head, so I don’t know if he get a little tipsy and lost his balance and fell in the river or what. But that’s a hell of a away for a man to go,” the Express was told by Mark Lawrence, a resident of the area.

A bottle of wine was also found near the bridge, the Express was told.

Enquiries are ongoing.

