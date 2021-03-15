A 56-year-old game warden from Belmont was yesterday granted $300,000 bail when he appeared before a Port of Spain Justice of the Peace charged with sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.
Police said the girl alleged that around 1 a.m. on March 13 (Saturday) the warden had sexual intercourse with her against her will at her home. The girl also alleged he sexually assaulted her on several occasions between January and March, 2021.
Investigations were supervised by acting Insp Lopez, and Sgts Andrews and David of the Child Protection Unit following which the man was detained and questioned.
He was also granted $300,000 station bail on Sunday which was re-confirmed after he appeared before JP Ibrahim Ali.
The matter was adjourned to April 14 when the accused is due to appear at the Port of Spain Seventh Magistrates’ Court.