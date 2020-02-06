South East Port of Spain resident Angelo Joseph has not been able to use his food card since last December.
Joseph, 64—who is visually impaired—said yesterday the issue started when he received a text message on his phone in December from the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, stating the new food support debit cards would be activated on January 2.
He was also informed the old food card would be deactivated.
Joseph received his new card to purchase basic food items. But he said, during an interview at Express House, Port of Spain, that he quickly realised the new card didn’t work, as the old card machines could not facilitate the new one.
Joseph said he has become frustrated by what he felt was a lack of customer care and service.
He said he had been having a tough time trying to get the Ministry of Social Development to activate his new card.
“The new cards were supposed to be activated in January, but my own didn’t work because they said they were having issues with the new card and, due to this issue, they said the money was sent on my old card and that I should use the old card until the situation is sorted out with the new card.
“The problem is, I threw away the old card when they initially told me that it was going to be deactivated to accommodate the new card. I already had the new card, so I didn’t keep the old one,” Joseph said.
“When I went to the office to explain to them that my old card was nowhere to be found and that I have problems using my new card, they said they couldn’t help me. I asked if there were vouchers I could receive in the meantime to help me until the issue is sorted out, but they said they couldn’t do that.”
In January, the ministry said while citizens who had applied for food cards were waiting to collect their new permanent cards, they would be provided with a temporary card.
Ministry to look at issue
Social Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said yesterday Joseph’s issue will be looked at.
“I don’t believe they told him they could not help him, because we told everybody that they would use the new card once they would have been certified.
“We are making every effort to ensure that there are no issues with this, and we put in place a temporary system to avoid this.
“We just got temporary food cards for people who are waiting on final food cards and need food support,” she told the Express by phone.
“Previously, people would have been waiting and had no support, so we put in place a system to keep them going until final food card is approved because you cannot have someone in need of food and have to wait three months.”
In the meantime, Joseph, who has three young children who live in a facility as he cannot care for them, says he is in need of the food card.
“I had nothing for January month, but I didn’t make an issue about it because I was looking forward to February. It’s February and my new card still isn’t activated.
“I went to the ministry on St Vincent Street.
“They told me my old card has money on it for January and for February.
“But I don’t have my old card since I threw it away when they said initially that it would be deactivated.
“They told me I should not have thrown it away,” he said.