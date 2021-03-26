Man charged: paying for sex with teen

gavel

A 54-year-old man appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate last week, charged with paying for sexual services from a 15-year-old girl.

Elias Monroe, aka “Learie”, of Bourg Mulatresse, San Juan, appeared before the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on March 17 after being charged with the offence by PC Castle of the North-Eastern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) on March 16.

The matter was adjourned to April 15.

Monroe was arrested on March 16 following investigations surrounding the details of a report made to the CPU in March 2019 by a 15-year-old, that a man paid her to stay home from school and to have sex with him, a police statement said.

The man allegedly gave the teenager $250.

A report was made to the ­police, who initiated an investigation and later charged Monroe with paying for sexual services of a child.

Enquiries were headed by acting Insp Davidson and W/Cpl Peters-Wilson of the CPU.

