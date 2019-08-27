Man, 30, charged with murder of retired nurse

A 30-year-old man is expected to appear before an Arima magistrate today, charged with the murder of 71-year-old retired nurse Hermina Doughty. The suspect, who is from North Eastern Settlement in Sangre Grande, was held on Friday night at a work site near Doughty’s home.
Nearby was the woman’s silver Nissan Wingroad car which she had been last seen driving. An autopsy conducted at the Forensic Science Centre in St James was inconclusive and a definite cause of death could not be established. This was due to the state of decomposition of Doughty’s body, police said.