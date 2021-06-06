Man claims sexual assault by cop and wife

A 22-year-old man working in a meat shop reported to the police on Saturday that he was sexually assaulted by a police officer and a woman a week ago.
Police said that around 4.30 p.m. on Saturday, the man visited St James Police Station with his report.
He told officers that around 4 p.m. on May 29, he was at his place of work in St James when he received a phone call from a man he knows to be a police officer.
He claimed the officer told him that he needed him for a job at his business place at Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook.
The man said he agreed and was picked up by the officer in a Honda Civic, in front of the KFC outlet in St James.
The man reported that the officer was the driver while there was a woman in the front passenger seat whom the officer introduced as his wife.
They then drove to an address along Ariapita Avenue and all three walked in.
While there, the man said he was served four drinks of tequila, following which he said he felt dizzy.
He said the woman then attempted to pull down his pants. When he attempted to resist, the policeman then drew a gun and pointed it at him.
He said the woman then assaulted him, following which the police officer joined in.
When they were done, the man was told to leave and $200 was handed to him.
The man later claimed that he was initially ashamed to make the report, hence his delay by a week.