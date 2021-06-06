Man claims sexual assault by cop and wife

Crime scene USE THIS ONE

A 22-year-old man working in a meat shop reported to the police on Saturday that he was sexually assaulted by a police officer and a woman a week ago.

Police said that around 4.30 p.m. on Saturday, the man visited St James Police Station with his report.

He told officers that around 4 p.m. on May 29, he was at his place of work in St James when he received a phone call from a man he knows to be a police officer.

He claimed the officer told him that he needed him for a job at his business place at Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook.

The man said he agreed and was picked up by the officer in a Honda Civic, in front of the KFC outlet in St James.

The man reported that the officer was the driver while there was a woman in the front passenger seat whom the officer introduced as his wife.

They then drove to an address along Ariapita Avenue and all three walked in.

While there, the man said he was served four drinks of tequila, following which he said he felt dizzy.

He said the woman then attempted to pull down his pants. When he attempted to resist, the policeman then drew a gun and pointed it at him.

He said the woman then assaulted him, following which the police officer joined in.

When they were done, the man was told to leave and $200 was handed to him.

The man later claimed that he was initially ashamed to make the report, hence his delay by a week.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

13 more Covid deaths

13 more Covid deaths

Trinidad and Tobago recorded 13 more Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

This brought the death toll from the virus to 577.

The Ministry of Health’s website yesterday said the people were:

lseven elderly men with comorbidities,

+2
VACCINE RUSH

VACCINE RUSH

More than 2,500 manufacturing sector workers showed up at the Divali Nagar site in Chaguanas to receive their first dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 injection at the start of a public/private sector vaccination drive.

The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) collaborated with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Trade to facilitate the process.

+2
State moves on land grabbers

State moves on land grabbers

THE Commissioner of State Lands (COSL) has confirmed that legal action will be pursued against alleged land grabbers who are cultivating and occupying more than 200 acres of State land in Basil Trace, Mayaro.

This after residents of the area told the Express last week that its forests had fallen victim to hundreds of illegal “farmers”, who are attempting to divide and distribute plots among themselves.

Man claims sexual assault by cop and wife

Man claims sexual assault by cop and wife

A 22-year-old man working in a meat shop reported to the police on Saturday that he was sexually assaulted by a police officer and a woman a week ago.

Police said that around 4.30 p.m. on Saturday, the man visited St James Police Station with his report.

Moonilal: Lockdowns not working

Moonilal: Lockdowns not working

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal slammed the Government yesterday, claiming that increased lockdowns had not helped in lowering the Covid-19 infection rate, but instead increased it.

Moonilal and Davendranath Tancoo, MP for Oropouche West, hosted a United National Congress (UNC) virtual news conference, during which they berated the Government for what they said was the poor handling of the pandemic and poverty within the population.