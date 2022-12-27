IF she had one wish this Christmas, Marilyn Emmanuel would ask for the same thing she has wanted for the past four years – to see her daughter again.

The mother said she has recited the same prayer every single night since that day in June 2018 when 20-year-old Sharday Emmanuel did not return home.

“The holidays are painful. Sharday is my only daughter and she was my light. I cannot celebrate anything without her. We have been praying for a Christmas miracle for the past four years,” she told the Express. In her first media interview since Sharday’s disappearance, Emmanuel said her family has been on pause since June 2018 and it was impossible to move on without closure.