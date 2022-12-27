What was supposed to be a night of celebration and joy ended in tragedy as 39-year-old Nichusasi Wells was stabbed to death in Sangre Grande.
Wells, of Picton Road in Sangre Grande, was fatally stabbed on Christmas night at his home during a confrontation with a woman known to him.
Police were told that at about 10 p.m. on Sunday, Wells and the woman got into an argument.
The argument allegedly became physical and police were told that Wells hit the woman several times.
The woman told investigators that, during the fracas, she grabbed a knife and lashed out, striking Wells in the neck.
Wells then fell back and onto the ground.
On realising what transpired, the woman raised an alarm and notified the police and paramedics.
Wells was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital; however, he died while undergoing treatment.
A team of officers led by W/Insp Sylvester and Insp Ramlakhan from the Eastern Division as well as the Homicide Bureau of Investigations visited the hospital.
The woman, who had accompanied Wells to the hospital, was detained.
The officers then visited the home where the incident took place and a bloodied knife was seized.
The woman is claiming self-defence, and was expected to be questioned and give a statement yesterday.
However, when the Express visited the scene yesterday, residents of the area said that they were not sure about the report that she had given.
“Nico is a cool soul. He is always friendly and he always has nothing but love for everyone. Now you will never know everything going on behind closed doors, but what I can say is that woman used to be hitting and verbally abusing that man all the time. If he tell a woman on the street ‘good morning’, she was always arguing with him. It had a time that he was in the bar and she come up and start slapping him up. And he never once raised his hands, not even to defend himself from her. So something not adding up to me. But, like I said, you never know what going on when them doors closed. And you never know what could have led to this.
“But what I go say is that people need to realise that men have feelings too, and men does get abused too. And men need to remove themselves from situations that are like that, same as a woman, because it is dangerous. You might care about that individual when the good times are good. But when them bad times come around, and they become physical, you never know how far they will go with it, so they need to remove themselves from situations like that. Both man and woman,” explained Rohan Samuell.
This incident has yet to be classified as a murder, and police are awaiting the post-mortem, which is carded to take place on Wednesday, before seeking legal advice on how to proceed against the detained woman.