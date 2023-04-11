Man dies in house fire

POLICE are working on the theory that a 52-year-old man was killed during a fire at his house in Cunupia.
The fire occurred on Sunday evening.
Police said the body was burnt beyond recognition. The victim is believed to be 52-year-old Austin Tannis, who resided at the home at Hassarath Road in Cunupia.
According to reports, around 6.15 p.m. on Sunday, officers of the Cunupia Police Station received a report that a two-storey home was on fire at Hassarath Road.
When officers arrived, they met a team of fire officers led by FSO Ramnanan.
Around 7.50 p.m. when the fire had been contained, the fire officers made checks within the structure.
In a bedroom on the western side of the building, they found the burnt body of a man.
The fire officers notified the police and a team of officers led by W/Sgt Dickson and Cpl Thomas responded.
The body was viewed by a district medical officer and ordered removed from the scene.
A post-mortem is expected to take place this week in keeping with the investigatory process.
Cpl Mathura is continuing enquiries.
On Sunday, April 2, Kemba Morris and her eight-year-old daughter Zaya died when their Siparia house caught afire.
Autopsies conducted on the mother and daughter concluded they died from toxic smoke inhalation.
The cause of that fire is yet to be determined.