Man dies trying to fight fire

A 58-year-old man died on Wednesday night while attempting to extinguish a fire at his Freeport apartment.

According to police reports, Dhanpaul Mahabir, an outpatient of St Ann’s Hospital, was at his Siewdass Road home around 8.15 p.m. when the fire started.

His brother, Rajpaul Mahabir, told police he was having dinner at his home next door when he was alerted to the fire. He said he looked out the window and saw his brother’s apartment on fire.

He said Dhanpaul was running in and out of the building carrying water to douse the flames.

Mahabir said he ran over to his brother and pulled him out of the burning room, but he lost consciousness.

Paramedics who responded to an emergency report attempted to resuscitate Dhanpaul, but were unsuccessful.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Recommended for you