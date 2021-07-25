Man drowns in Sea Lots

Thirty-one-year-old Gregory Taylor, of Production Drive, Sea Lots, drowned on Saturday night.
Police were told that Taylor was part of a group of men who had been employed to help repair a vessel that was sinking in the waters off Sea Lots.
Around 7.35 p.m., Taylor was part of the group who opted to swim back to shore, after completing one of the tasks of the day.
However, Taylor got into difficulties, police were told.
He was helped ashore by one of the other members of the group, and taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital.
However, he was pronounced dead around 8 p.m.
The scene was visited by a team of officers from the Homicide Bureau and the Port of Spain division including, ASP Lutchman, W/Insp Hospedales-Yearwood and Sgt Guerra, among others.