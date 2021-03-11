Man found not guilty of chopping brother

A VERDICT of not guilty has been delivered in favour of a Tobago man who chopped his brother back in 2009 during a family altercation.
That verdict was delivered on Wednesday evening by Justice Gail Gonzales following a judge-alone trial against 31-year-old Kerbin Holder.
The trial was also the first conducted in which an accused was represented by members of the recently-formed Public Defenders’ Department (PDD).
While it was not in dispute that Holder actually did chop his brother, Andrew, the judge found him not guilty nonetheless since, based on the evidence, Justice Gonzales said it was more than likely Holder was acting in self-defence.
He faced two charges—one for attempted murder and the other for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The offence took place on July 3, 2009, at Belle Gardens, Tobago.
Proceeded to walk away
According to the State’s case, on the day in question, the victim approached Holder and asked to speak with him. Holder did not respond, but instead proceeded to walk away. Andrew grabbed on to Holder’s arm before a scuffle ensued between the two.
After they released each other, Holder ran to their father’s home a short distance away and armed himself with a cutlass.
Andrew, on the other hand, ran to his sister’s home on the same compound.
Holder, the State alleged, approached the victim and threatened to kill him before launching an attack with the cutlass. Andrew was chopped once in the hand.
Holder also allegedly threatened to kill his sister, Alana.
In his defence, however, Holder’s attorneys, Stephen Wilson and Renne Atwell, disputed the State’s contention.
Took up cutlass to defend himself
They argued that Andrew placed Holder in a choke hold for about ten seconds. When Holder was able to escape, he ran to his father’s home and took up the cutlass to defend himself, since his brother was in hot pursuit.
The victim, they said, attacked Holder a second time with a piece of iron, and that he used the cutlass to ward of the attack. But in doing so, the blade slid off the piece of iron and cut Andrew on his hand.
In her judgment, Justice Gonzales said she found the accused’s evidence more credible than that of his older brother and their sister, who was a witness for the prosecution.
The judge stated the prosecution had failed to establish that Holder was not acting in self-defence.
Justice Gonzales said given that she believed Holder was in fact attacked first, he had all right to defend himself, pointing out that Andrew suffered only a single cut.
“In assessing whether or not his response was reasonable, I considered that he was 20 years old, that he was attacked without warning by someone bigger than he was.
“I took into account that as he fled, he was pursued. I also considered that this was a very charged situation and emotions were running high. This was a family dispute playing out in the public. I do not think that in the heat of the moment, Kerbin had the opportunity to consider if this was a measured response.
“The swinging of the cutlass described by Andrew and Alana seemed to be a response to repel an attack,” stated the judge.