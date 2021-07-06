Man gets legal warning for sharing fake ‘Express’

A Chaguanas man has been warned of legal action following the release of duplicated digital copies of the Express newspaper that were doctored to contain false advertisements.
The illegal digital copies have been in circulation via the WhatsApp platform over the past few weeks.
Many persons would have received a PDF on the platform beginning May 19, believing it to be a legitimate copy of the newspaper because of the use of the company’s authentic insignia.
The Express has advised however, that while such copies do in fact contain authentic content produced by its employees, the duplications were also deliberately manipulated to contain content not previously published by the newspaper.
A pre-action protocol letter has since been issued to the man believed to be responsible for making and distributing the copies contrary to the Copyright Act.
That letter from Express attorney Rumeal Peters was issued on Monday.
The individual had committed the same act back in 2019 but desisted after the company had issued another legal threat.
Police report made
In a news release issued yesterday, the Express newspaper warned perpetrators that “the matter is receiving active attention of the management and will continue to engage with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to seek redress in this matter.
“The Trinidad Express Newspapers wishes to restate for public information that the Copyright Law Act 8 of 1997 are clear and that perpetrators of illegal reproduction when caught may receive a fine of up to $250,000 or ten years imprisonment.”
It went on to add that the perpetrators have illegally used the newspaper for political mischief by inserting fake full-page colour ads among the pages of the newspaper.
“The Trinidad Express Newspapers categorically states that it has never received a purchase order from any entity, for the placement of these political insertions,” the release stated.
The release added that apart from the duplications damaging to its brand, they also deny the newspaper its legitimate expectation of sales as the copies were shared freely.
“The public is further advised that the only valid, authorised electronic product issued by the Trinidad Express Newspaper are its website, e-paper, for which registration and subscription are necessary, and the Express App.
“The WhatsApp PDF is an illegal duplication with deliberate, subtle and not-so-subtle changes and as such, serves the sole purpose of causing persons into reading FAKE NEWS. The public who unwittingly receive such messages should delete all WhatsApp PDFs purporting to be the Trinidad Express Newspapers,” yesterday’s release stated.