Man held in Moses murder

Nicole Moses

Nicole Moses

A 35-year-old man of Basilon Street, East Port of Spain, has been detained in connection for the death of Westmoorings businesswoman Nicole Moses.

Police said he was arrested at Ninth Street, Barataria, on Friday night.

Moses, 49, was killed on the morning of February 24 when bandits stormed her family’s Cherry Crescent home.

According to police, her brother, who was in the house and the holder of a licensed handgun, confronted the men and there was a shoot-out, during which two intruders were shot dead.

They were later identified as Jahmali Haywood, 21, and Joshua Blackman, 24. The suspect was being interview by Homicide Bureau officers up to last night.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UNC calls for uniform grant

UNC calls for uniform grant

With schools set to reopen in eight days and fuel prices due to increase on the same day, Opposition Senator Khadijah Ameen has reiterated the United National Congress’ call for a one-off uniform grant to be given to parents, so they can send their children back to school.

She said the increase in the price of fuel will result in a further hike in transport costs.

Archbishop: Don’t resort to violence

Archbishop: Don’t resort to violence

Roman Catholic Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon says the extended family is the first field hospital with a role of bringing care and peace where there may be conflict in homes.

Gordon made the statement as he spoke to the media yesterday following the Palm Sunday service at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Roman Catholic Church, Harris Promenade in San Fernando.

British fraud busters back in T&T

British fraud busters back in T&T

A foreign investigative team has returned to Trinidad to continue its investigations into the Estate Management and Business Development Company (EMBD) and LifeSport.

The Express understands that the team arrived on a British Airways flight yesterday and is led by Kate McMahon, founder of Edmonds Marshall McMahon (EMM).

GAS PUSH BACK

GAS PUSH BACK

“TAKE IT OFF, take it off,” shouted Watson Duke yesterday as he promised “massive” protests in his call to the Government to not raise gas prices.

Duke, who leads the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), made the call during yesterday’s launch of the party’s first office in Trinidad at 139 Second Street, Barataria. The official launch of the party in Trinidad is carded for May 1.

Man held in Moses murder

Man held in Moses murder

A 35-year-old man of Basilon Street, East Port of Spain, has been detained in connection for the death of Westmoorings businesswoman Nicole Moses.

Police said he was arrested at Ninth Street, Barataria, on Friday night.

Moses, 49, was killed on the morning of February 24 when bandits stormed her family’s Cherry Crescent home.

Recommended for you