Man held in Moses murder

A 35-year-old man of Basilon Street, East Port of Spain, has been detained in connection for the death of Westmoorings businesswoman Nicole Moses.
Police said he was arrested at Ninth Street, Barataria, on Friday night.
Moses, 49, was killed on the morning of February 24 when bandits stormed her family’s Cherry Crescent home.
According to police, her brother, who was in the house and the holder of a licensed handgun, confronted the men and there was a shoot-out, during which two intruders were shot dead.
They were later identified as Jahmali Haywood, 21, and Joshua Blackman, 24. The suspect was being interview by Homicide Bureau officers up to last night.